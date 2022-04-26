With school board elections next month and primaries in June, voters should be aware of some changes in precinct location and results reporting.
Elections for Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 boards of trustees are set for May 10. In the Ware Shoals school board election, state election officials have changed how votes will be tallied.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections staff runs multi-county elections in Ware Shoals, said Director Connie Moody. Ware Shoals sits in Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties, and state election officials have split this race’s databases by county.
Moody said what this means is Greenwood County will report separate results by county, despite the race being for a single school district. She said per the state’s manner of running this election, results will be reported separately by county, then totaled to get the final result.
Several polling locations in Greenwood County have changed venues. Hopes Ferry 006 is at Mathews Methodist Church at 800 Wright Ave., Ninety Six 012 is at 97 Main St. E. at the town visitor’s center. Coronaca 017 is at the Coronaca fire station at 125 Willard Road, Mimosa Crest 035 at the Project Hope Foundation at 133 Merrywood Drive, Parson’s Mill 048 at 1025 Deadfall Road E. at Greenwood Baptist Church and Graham’s Glen 050 is now at St. Mark UMC’s Coronaca Campus at 111 Fuller St.
Although it’s too late to register to vote for next month’s school board elections, there’s still time to register before the June primary elections. Voters must register at least 30 days before the race they want to vote in, and for information on how to register or to find your voting districts and precincts, visit the county voter registration website at bit.ly/3rM79aU. The county also offers election information through a text messaging service called TextMyGov. Users may text questions and keywords to the service to get help with various election-related matters. Text “Hi” to 864-971-3777 to get started.
Anyone who will be 18 by Nov. 8 may register to vote now and participate in the June 14 primary, according to Moody.
She said the newest voting machines do an excellent job of keeping a secure network while also sharing individual voter information with all the other precincts in the county. This keeps someone from voting at one precinct and then trying to vote at another, as there’s a record of the earlier vote cast. Her office is preparing for the upcoming primary elections, and the likely runoff races.
“With so many candidates vying for so many offices, it’s almost certain we’ll have runoffs,” she said.
Running these elections takes help, and Moody said her office is still looking for 35 to 40 poll workers who can help run each precinct. Anyone age 16 or older can be a poll worker, receiving $135 for each election they work. The role requires a two-hour training class or online course, and poll workers must be registered to vote if older than 17.
For information on how to become a poll worker, call 864-942-8648 or email ctinsley@greenwoods.gov.