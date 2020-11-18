The Elijah Call is “birthed out of prayer” says Deborah Chiles of the Life Center in Abbeville, and it’s designed to bring men to prayer.
The event is at 5 p.m. Sunday, not at the Life Center, but at REALife Ministries, 2352 S.C. 72 in Greenwood, in conjunction with REALife senior pastor, R.C. Davenport.
“The event is to bring men to prayer,” Chiles said. “We did a similar event two years ago. We want to turn the hearts of sons and fathers to prayer. ... Prayer has literally, in our culture, been given over to women. ... It’s to bring men back to a place of bowing on their knees and calling on God for help.”
Chiles was first involved in a similar event two years ago.
“People were skeptical that we could get 100 men together, but we did,” Chiles said. “It’s about unity, Black, white Hispanic.”
Davenport said his church is host for this Sunday’s gathering simply to allow for more space and physical distancing.
“It’s really just a call for men to lead their families in prayer,” Davenport said, noting he participated in the previous event two years ago. “They need to teach their children how to pray and to be passionate about showing affection for God and families and a call to live right. ... We need to teach people how to be present in the moment and that prayer isn’t always something rehearsed. There’s the part about honoring the Lord with the gift of your time and being still.”
Davenport said he wants it to be an evening of encouragement for “whoever shows up” and to be a time to pray for the country and reconciliation.