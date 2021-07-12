About 1,800 Greenwood CPW customers were without power for about three hours Sunday, when a storm downed a tree along Wells Avenue.
CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said two circuits went out because of this fallen tree, which state transportation officials had to help move out of the roadway. It fell at about 6 p.m., knocking out power in the area.
About 240 customers had their power restored within the hour, and the remaining customers were back up by about 9 p.m., Meredith said.
Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said he had no reports of homes damaged by the storm, although he did have reports of tree limbs down on Abney and McDowell streets.