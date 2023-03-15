Mailboxes stock photo
Buy Now

U.S. Postal Service attorney Barbara Cioffi sent a letter to Savannah Lakes Village property owners saying USPS would not deliver mail to new and future home addresses in the village after March 10, but that deadline has been extended to the first week of April. Cioffi said affected residents need to rent post office boxes or the village needs to install cluster boxes.

 PEXELS PHOTO

Some property owners in Savannah Lakes Village might need to make new arrangements for obtaining mail after the U.S. Postal Service set a deadline for installation of cluster boxes for what it considers new delivery points.

Postal Service attorney Barbara Cioffi sent a letter to SLV property owners in early February, saying USPS would not deliver mail to “new delivery points” after March 10. That deadline has since been extended to April 3.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags