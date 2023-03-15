Some property owners in Savannah Lakes Village might need to make new arrangements for obtaining mail after the U.S. Postal Service set a deadline for installation of cluster boxes for what it considers new delivery points.
Postal Service attorney Barbara Cioffi sent a letter to SLV property owners in early February, saying USPS would not deliver mail to “new delivery points” after March 10. That deadline has since been extended to April 3.
What constitutes a “new delivery point” has some residents concerned and confused.
“It is important to explain that these standards apply to ‘new delivery points,’ which in this context is a place where mail has not been previously delivered but is now being added to an existing delivery route or is made part of a delivery route that is being established where none existed,” Cioffi wrote in the letter dated Feb. 6. “The newly constructed homes in Savannah Lakes Village, as well as any future homes built there, are and will be new delivery points.
“Despite assertations to the contrary, when Savannah Lakes Villages was envisioned, when it was platted, when construction began there, or when a particular property was sold is irrelevant. The determining factor is when the mode of delivery for a delivery point was considered and established by the Postal Service, which in the case of new delivery points is years past the establishment of centralized delivery as the preferred mode.”
Cioffi said affected property owners need to rent post office boxes or the village property owners association needs to install cluster box units, or CBUs.
“The Postal Service has communicated with Savannah Lakes Village builders, owners association and property owners for years to explain the approved mode of delivery and the builders and/or owners association responsibility to install the CBUs at the designated locations along the rural carrier’s line of travel,” Cioffi wrote. “In particular, officials of the owners association have, on multiple occasions, been fully apprised of the rules and regulations governing the mode of delivery, as well as the Postal Service’s determination for centralized delivery to CBUs at new delivery points.”
Cioffi said there has been misinformation about Savannah Lakes Village’s mail service.
“Customers currently receiving curbside delivery will continue to receive this type of delivery service; there will be no change to your delivery; and the Postal Service is not seeking to convert customers with approved delivery to cluster box units,” she wrote.
Cioffi wrote that, after the deadline, “the Postal Service will no longer accommodate customers at the impacted properties for whom mail has been held at the post office for delivery over the counter.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan said there has been an ongoing issue with mail delivery in the village and that he’s been working for a while on resolving it.
“The fact that USPS is not delivering mail to certain McCormick residents in Savannah Lakes Village is absurd and is the reason federal government bureaucracies have such a bad reputation,” Duncan said in a statement. “USPS needs to meet with local stakeholders to reach a suitable compromise on mail delivery, and I will continue doing everything in my power to make that happen.”
Fifty-one streets have been identified by USPS, which includes 300 existing homes that are considered new delivery points. As many as 1,500 future homesites also would be affected.
More than 200 residents, many of whom are already not receiving curbside mail delivery, protested in front of the McCormick Post Office in early February. Duncan has been to the area within the past year to speak with residents about the issue.
“I have raised the concerns directly to the postmaster general, have worked with the House Committee on House Oversight and Accountability, and my office has been in constant communication with Savannah Lakes Village residents,” Duncan said.
There are also some legal issues involving construction of cluster boxes in state right-of-ways and also with the postal service not encroaching on private property if cluster boxes were built there.
Cioffi’s letter describes what she said needs to happen.
“The Postal Service realizes that some in the community are dissatisfied with centralized mode of delivery and appreciates the opportunity to reiterate the facts and rationale,” she wrote. “The Postal Service remains willing to work with the stakeholders on the installation of the approved CBU equipment and looks forward to commencing regular residential mail delivery service to the new customers in Savannah Lakes Village.”
The Savannah Lakes Village Property Owners Association did not respond to requests for comments.