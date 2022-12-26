Tree disposal 01
Buy Now

Each year after Christmas, the public works department sees an uptick in the garbage they pick up, as households throughout the county toss out wrapping paper and cardboard boxes from their Christmas presents.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

In a whirlwind of wrapping paper, children tear through their presents Christmas morning with abandon.

Hours later, with all the presents spread out throughout the house, adults shuffle through their living rooms with a plastic trash bag, shoveling handfuls of paper and stomping folded cardboard boxes flat before packing their trash cans to the brim.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.