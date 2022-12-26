Each year after Christmas, the public works department sees an uptick in the garbage they pick up, as households throughout the county toss out wrapping paper and cardboard boxes from their Christmas presents.
In a whirlwind of wrapping paper, children tear through their presents Christmas morning with abandon.
Hours later, with all the presents spread out throughout the house, adults shuffle through their living rooms with a plastic trash bag, shoveling handfuls of paper and stomping folded cardboard boxes flat before packing their trash cans to the brim.
Garbage pickup in Greenwood won’t be until Tuesday after Christmas, and each year the sanitation workers brave the frosty mornings after the holiday to take away all the unwanted debris left over from the big day.
“It doesn’t hold us back or slow down our routes,” said Erek Leary, director of public works for the city of Greenwood. “A lot of Christmas is going to have more cardboard from boxes, and that’s going to fall on the county, with the recycling roll carts.”
City and county offices are closed on Monday, so garbage pickup is delayed until the following day. Leary asked that people remember to put all their household garbage within their roll carts. Sanitation staff don’t pick up loose bags of trash.
He also asked that people break down their cardboard boxes before putting them in the recycling, as it makes it easier to dispose of and makes more room in the bin.
Above all, he asked that people be patient with staff this season. Staffing shortages and equipment trouble in the cold weather sometimes means staff have trouble handling heavy leaf piles along roadways, which public works staff also work to clear.
At the county’s landfill, public works collections head Matthew Mills said staff shortages at the county do pile additional work onto existing staff. The department is still in good shape to operate normally this year, though.
“The volume definitely increases, but it’s the same in terms of job function,” Mills said.
And once the well-lit and ornamented trees in living rooms across the county begin to dry out, they often hit the curb. Leary said despite the number of natural trees dwindling over the years, his staff still collects their fair share. He keeps a pile aside for a representative of the Christian camp YoungLife, who collects them for a bonfire for the camping program.
“That’s pretty neat, to have someone who can recycle the trees for those young kids,” Leary said.
The trees that do make it to the landfill end up in a separate pile of yard debris, and eventually are ground up for mulch, Mills said. He asked that people wanting to dispose of a natural tree take them to the limb boxes available at any convenience center.