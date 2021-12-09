Granite slabs are embedded into the dirt now, scattered among the trees near the entrance to Lake Greenwood State Park alongside the unfinished wall those blocks were intended for.
The Civilian Conservation Corps, started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 in response to the job drought caused by Great Depression, was responsible for building that entrance wall. They made many improvements to the land that would become the state park, but on Dec. 8, 1941 work halted as word reached the East Coast of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor.
Those stones still rest where they lay that day, and the wall to the right of the park’s entrance remains unfinished as a symbol of this historic moment. Members of Preserving Lake Greenwood and history buffs gathered Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of that moment when “Roosevelt’s Tree Army” left their work to join the war effort.
Grant Blair, co-founder of PLG, tried to organize an 80th anniversary celebration of the CCC’s building of Lake Greenwood in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept the event from coming together. He said he was glad to help get people together for the anniversary of the CCC’s work stoppage.
“In the Depression, the CCC provided shelter, food of 3,800 calories a day and employment helping build 14 state parks,” he said. “They made a salary of $30 a month.”
He said they sent $22-$25 to their families each month.
This New Deal make-work program put young, unmarried men to work planting trees, building flood barriers, fighting fires and laying roads and trails. It taught the men essential job skills they could take into private sector work once they left the government program.
At Lake Greenwood, the men helped build picnic shelters and houses that are used as ranger homes now. They built the retaining wall behind the Drummond Center and the terraced landscape above it, Park Manager Fayette Yenny said.
“They would be a skilled worker in carpentry, a skilled worker in masonry or woodworking,” she said. “As the Civilian Conservation Corps was going strong, the men were learning their skills and working on December 8, when Pearl Harbor happened.”
Yenny said the only thing she could equate it to in most people’s lifetimes was Sept. 11, 2001 — all work stopped at the news of the attack.
“I imagine they were enraged, confused, and work just stopped,” she said.
Nearly everyone in the CCC enlisted in the military following the attack. Yenny said the agency didn’t automatically enlist its members, but most of them volunteered out of a sense of duty in wartime. Their unfinished work was preserved by park staff over the decades, and a marker went up explaining the history of that moment.
“But sometimes a couple big stones say a thousand words,” Yenny said.
About a dozen people came out Wednesday morning to lay a wreath at the work site in memory of the CCC members who were willing to sacrifice their lives in wartime. At the end of Yenny’s presentation, several people in the crowd said they had relatives who worked in the CCC.
Jean Griffin’s grandfather, John Robert Suber, learned road construction in the CCC and put his skills to work by starting a construction business. Bob Bowers’ father joined the CCC in Virginia.
“He always talked about working at the CC camps,” he said. “Evidently coming out of the Depression there was no work to do. He did road building, they’d dig roads out with shovels.”
Jean Willard’s father was a camp inspector. A trained forester, he helped with erosion control, planting shelter belts of trees to protect land in the expanding Dust Bowl. He was in a work-study program in Indianapolis, where he worked for six months advising on forest management before being moved around to other jobs.
For Yenny, she said a ranger’s job is to be a steward and protector of natural resources, but also of the area’s cultural history. She was excited to see a group come out to pay respect to the men of the CCC and their willingness to serve
“I think it just honors those who lost their lives, and the history behind it,” she said, “and it’s good to see that the community still cares about these events.”