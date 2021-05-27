The Stars and Stripes flutter in the breeze above fallen veterans’ graves in Greenwood County this week, as American Legion Post 20 has been giving flags to local groups to honor the dead ahead of Memorial Day.
Post 20 Chaplain Dan Grubbs, along with other members and volunteers, helped give boxes and bundles of flags to churches, community organizations and loving volunteers Wednesday morning. The Legion post bought more than 4,000 flags to give out before Sunday’s Memorial Day observance, hosted at the Greenwood County Veterans Center.
“I think the most important thing is that we remember the sacrifices they made,” Grubbs said. “Every flag we put on a grave is a veteran who gave his life, heart and blood for this country.”
The Legion started giving out flags Wednesday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2-4 p.m. each day through Sunday. Grubbs said groups that received flags from Post 20 in the past have been coming by to pick up flags at their convenience to place on graves. Finding the names and locations of interred veterans throughout the county wasn’t easy, and required picking through years of often-outdated records.
“We scrounged and dug, it’s been a zoo getting this all together,” Grubbs said.
Once the flags are in hand, it takes legwork to walk cemeteries and find the actual grave markers for the veterans on record. Grubbs said it’s worth it, though, for how beautiful it is to look out on a cemetery and see the veterans honored with flags waving in the breeze.
Post 20 will host a Memorial Day ceremony 3 p.m. Sunday at the veterans center. Retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Joe Como will be the guest speaker, and Grubbs said there will be a moment of silent reflection for fallen veterans.