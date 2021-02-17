Common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine include pain, redness or swelling where shot was given, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills and joint pain.
To reduce pain where the shot was given, apply a clean, cool wet washcloth over area and exercise your arm. To reduce discomfort from fever, drink plenty of fluids and dress lightly.
Contact doctor if redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours and if side effects worry you or do not seem to be going away after a few days.
It takes time for the body to build protection after vaccination. Vaccines might not protect you until a week or two after the second shot.
People can’t get coronavirus from vaccine. No authorized vaccine contains the live virus that causes the illness.
