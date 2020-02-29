Wild, untamed and beautiful, the gray and black streaks of charcoal-drawn hair grow rampant through many of the works of artist Tyrone Geter.
Celebrating black people’s natural hair was so important to Geter that in most of the illustrations hanging Thursday at the reception for his exhibit at the Arts Center featured hair contorting and twisting into shapes that fill wall-length drawings. It’s a part of his family’s personal history; his daughter inspired him to feature natural hair so prominently.
As a young girl, his daughter once decided to ride her bike after washing her hair, to let the wind help dry her head. As her hair coiled up, Geter said she was teased for showing her natural curls.
“It was a loss of innocence; something got destroyed by people who were taught to think a certain way about their appearance,” Geter said to a sizable crowd at Thursday’s artist talk.
A professor emeritus of art at Benedict College, Geter’s works have hanged in many galleries, but this exhibit at the Arts Center is his third time showing in Greenwood. The series, titled “Enduring Spirit,” features works using charcoal, torn paper, pastels and found objects to create portraits that tell vibrant stories about strong individuals.
Many of the figures in his works are inspired by his personal history. While his daughter played inspiration for his depictions of hair, his mother and the women who raised him in rural, Jim Crow-afflicted Anniston, Alabama inspire other portraits.
“When I was growing up, the people that protected me, the people that raised me, the people that beat my behind when I messed up were women,” he said.
The 21 large-scale illustrations work together as a conversation between individual pieces, he said. Images of women hard at work as housekeepers speak to one part of his history and the history of African-American experience, but portraits of men wearing a variety of stylized hoodies speak to an entirely different part.
Geter said he was inspired to draw hooded sweatshirts by the growing sentiment for a while that a black man in a hoodie was something to be feared. Then, as hoodies became more popular and were marketed and sold to a broader market, the garment became commonplace but the perception of black men wearing them remained the same.
Feeling challenged to convey the frustration of being profiled that way along with mothers’ fears for their children’s safety, Geter drew a series of portraits titled “Hoodie Aint Nothing Like You Think.” In it, he seeks to reclaim the image of hoodies for black men by often re-imagining the garment in a new culture, or through new materials and styles.
While his work is anchored in black experience and history, it speaks to a broad and diverse audience — something he said he works hard to accomplish.
“This is the most important body of works I have ever done,” he said, “and in some ways, this is the easiest one I’ve ever done.”
He said that’s because there’s something freeing about illustrations as opposed to painting. Through it, he’s able to open himself to his audience and infuse his works with deeply personal yet universally relatable themes.
Clark Nesbitt was standing in front of one of the pieces in the hoodie series, staring up at an image of a young man, his hood up, a copy of Julius Lester’s “To Be a Slave” stuffed into one pocket and a cellphone sticking out of the other.
“The first thing that came into my mind, before he even spoke, was the negative connotations of the hoodie,” Nesbitt said.
While directing the Greenwood Community Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun,” Nesbitt said he’s been working with material about strong black women under the pressure of raising a family, so much of Geter’s work connected instantly for him.
Mamie Nicholson, who has an office just above the gallery space, said she’s walked past Geter’s works nearly every day and was still learning of new aspects to his pieces.
“I think it’s one of the most interesting exhibits that we have had here,” she said.
The evening’s reception was capped off with singer Louise Robinson performing an rendition of Nina Simone’s classic “Four Women,” a song that inspired Geter to make a series of paintings depicting each of the women Simone described. Unlike many of the other portraits on display in the show, these works are in vibrant color, emphasizing the skin tones Simone describes in each verse.
A longtime friend and fan of Geter’s, Marjorie Hammock, said she first saw his work when she was also teaching at Benedict College at least a decade ago. As a collector of black art, she was spellbound.
“I saw his work and it was just incredible,” she said. “I’m just enthralled, but more importantly it’s just so damn powerful.”