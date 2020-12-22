Greenwood will have one more election to close the year. Polls open at 7 a.m. today for Ward 2 to select who will represent them on city council.
Marcial Little and Patricia Partlow were the only two who filed to represent the ward. Linda Edwards, who represented Ward 2 for more than two decades, died in September.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will need to present a photo ID to vote. Acceptable forms of photo ID are a voter registration card, driver’s license, state ID car, military ID, passport or concealed weapons permit.
Some polling locations have changed and three precincts will vote at the same location. Pebble Stone Way, New Market and Marshall Oaks will all vote at Mathews Elementary School for this election only.
The precincts and changes for some locations are as follows:
Loblolly Pines 001 – United Center for Community Care, 929 Phoenix St.
Bee’s Ferry 002 – American Legion Post 224, 1310 Cambridge Ave. E.
Ashley River Run 005 – old Rugs of Distinction building, 314 Main St.
Pebble Stone Way 008 – Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
New Market 026 — Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
Marshall Oaks 043 — Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
Only registered voters living in Ward 2 are eligible to vote in this election.