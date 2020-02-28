Poll watchers for the Greenwood County Democratic Party will be at polling locations Saturday to monitor the primary election. Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs is coordinating the party’s efforts at recruiting poll watchers.
“I want things to go well and have a good turnout,” said Childs, who has endorsed billionaire candidate Tom Steyer.
Some Democrats are concerned about other parties crashing Saturday’s primary.
“The President is pushing for people to vote for Bernie Sanders,” Childs said when asked about the need for poll watchers. She was referring to reports that some Republicans are planning to vote in the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary for the senator from Vermont.
Attempts to reach Sanders’ campaign and the state GOP for comment were unsuccessful.