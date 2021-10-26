Voters cast their ballots today in the Greenwood County Council District 5 primary race.
Polls are open across District 5 today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters living within the district can select to vote in the Democrat or Republican primary. Three candidates are running in each race, with Democrats Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson and Republicans Mary Ann Goodman, Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt contending to serve the unexpired term of the late Councilman Steve Brown.
On Monday, three candidates’ state campaign disclosures still showed they hadn’t spent money campaigning after filing to run in this election: Goodman, Griffin and Medford.
Goodman said she had re-used campaign cards she printed for a previous run for public office and hadn’t spent anything on promotion in this race. Griffin spent about $250 on signs and said he had disclosed as much to the state, although his campaign finance report did not reflect that.
Medford’s campaign finance report showed only the $247.20 spent on the filing fee, though he said he’s spent about $500 on yard signs, more than $1,000 on two radio spots and bought advertising space in the Index-Journal and in other local media. He said a continuing problem with the state’s new online disclosure filing system has kept him from submitting all his campaign financial records.
A previous issue on the state’s end, confirmed by state ethics officials, prevented Medford from filing his initial campaign disclosures by the state’s deadline. Medford said he’s not accepted donations from anyone else, and was financing his campaign himself.
Part of his campaign materials included a mailer sent over the past weekend featuring comments about Medford from U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, state Sen. Billy Garrett and state Rep. Stewart Jones. The three politicians’ names and images appeared above their quotes on the mailer, which asked recipients to vote for Medford in the primary election.
All three politicians said their comments should not be construed as an endorsement. Their words appear under a header reading “We need conservative Republican Jim Medford on County Council.”
“The Republican party is filled with three good candidates,” Garrett said when asked about the use of his comment. “I’m excited by the fact that he’s running, and I’m excited by the fact that all these candidates are running.”
Garrett said Medford’s campaign asked for a comment from him. Medford said he sought out a statement from Garrett following a Garrett campaign fundraising barbecue hosted at Medford’s Stoney Point golf course. The afternoon fundraising event was preceded by a fundraiser for Gov. Henry McMaster, also hosted at Stoney Point. McMaster spoke in support of Garrett at his event.
Medford said he didn’t have to reach out to Garrett to request a statement following his words at the Stoney Point-hosted campaign fundraiser. He said he reached out to Jones and Duncan to request comments from them.
“I didn’t put the mailer together. They asked me to say good things and I did,” Garrett said. “If Mr. Pruitt had reached out and asked me to, I would have done it for him, too.”
Pruitt confirmed he didn’t ask for comment. Goodman said she didn’t ask anyone for comment either. Jones provided Pruitt a quote praising his and his wife’s work within their community similar to his comment on Medford and his wife, Denise.
“Jim and Dayne have both done a lot for our community,” Jones said.
Duncan Chief of Staff Allen Klump said despite the representative’s comment showing up on a campaign mailer, the congressman didn’t have an official position on the race.
“The congressman has not endorsed and will not endorse in this race,” Klump said.
Medford said the comments from each politician are “nice, thoughtful comments” re-capping his relationship with each of them, and not explicit endorsements. Drafts of the mailer were provided to them ahead of time, and approved before the campaign mailers were distributed, he said.