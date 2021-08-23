Safer neighborhoods require cooperation.
The Greenwood Police Department stretched out a hand Monday with the COPS & Community cookout at Magnolia Park. Now it has to wait to see if anybody reaches out.
Up to 60 people attended the event that offered hot dog meals, cornhole games, stuffed animals and glow-in-the-dark footballs and frisbees, a firetruck and chances for children to climb into the front seats of a police cruiser.
The goal of the cookout is to find ways to relate to the community, said Jonathan Link, public information office with the police department.
It was organized by the Active Community Engagement team, a three-person group focused on finding ways for the department to relate to the community, he said. Officers and staff have visited Boy and Girl Scout troops, churches and schools to meet people and talk of community problems.
“We don’t want to to be just automatons behind a badge,” Link said. It the first of many activities to be presented by police department. It’s not a “one-and-done” thing. “This way, people will get to know their neighbors; this way we can work together.”
Not everybody seemed to be willing to reach out. When asked the community outreach by police, some chose not to respond. One attendee had a negative reaction to kids getting into a police cruiser and posing for selfies.
No one knew how many people would attend. Tables set up for nearly 40 people remained vacant. Still, Link said he was satisfied with the turnout.
“We will have to overcome a history,” he admitted. “In some cases, police officers would respond to a shooting at 3 a.m. and people would say “I’m not telling nothin’.”
“We’ll keep plugging away on it and work with the community,” he said.
It’s nice of the police department to do things for the community. It gives the kids a chance to enjoy the afternoons, said Tereza Avendano. Hopefully, events like this will bring the community closer to law enforcement.
Neighborhoods needs more interaction with the police, said Avendano, who has lived in the Greene Street area for six years. The police should patrol more.
Violence in the area used to be worse. The neighborhoods still need to be less dangerous for kids, she said. They are growing up in areas that are really aggressive.
There has been occasions when a report was filed with the department and nothing was done, she said. It’s not that way with all the officers. Some are really nice and helpful.
The department’s effort was appreciated by Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
“I’m glad their making a difference; they’re reaching out. You gotta keep fighting and building bridges. It’s gonna get better, much better. When the blue is reaching out out, that says something.”