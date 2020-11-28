Each year as the holidays near, videos make the rounds online of porch pirates plucking packages from unsuspecting online shoppers.
Stealing delivered packages, like breaking into cars, is a crime of opportunity, said Jonathan Link, public information officer with the Greenwood Police Department.
“The fact is, they know they’re playing the lottery,” he said.
An ounce of prevention goes a long way, he said. Each year, Greenwood police get a handful of reports of packages stolen after they’re left on a porch. There are precautions people can take, he said, to avoid having them stolen.
Many delivery services provide an expected day and time of delivery, and Link said it can help to plan to be home when the delivery occurs. Shoppers can also list special delivery instructions, where possible, to direct delivery drivers to put packages in more discrete places, such as a screened porch or by a garage door.
If that’s not possible, he said residents can often turn to their neighbors.
“If it’s something where you know you’re going to be at work, set up with a neighbor or someone else who will be at home to take the package inside,” he said.
He said taking the time to build a rapport with neighbors can be beneficial, because it means everyone living nearby is looking out for one another. In the event that someone travels for the holidays, having neighbors keep an eye on the vacant house can serve as a safeguard against crime.
For people traveling during the holidays, a house left vacant for days can be a perfect target for would-be burglars. Motion-sensing lights can serve as a deterrent. Link said outlet timers can be used to turn lights on and off throughout the day, making it seem like people are still home.
If someone’s worried about their home while they’re gone, Link said people can call the police department and sheriff’s office and let officers know they’ll be out of town. While officers don’t have time to send someone out to every vacant home, while they’re on patrol they can be watchful and check in on certain houses.