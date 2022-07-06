Ahead of the South Carolina Festival of Discovery, officials are gearing up for what’s slated to be a finger-lickin’ good time. And while the public is encouraged to come out and enjoy all the festival has to offer, safety is the No. 1 priority.
“There will be several officers patrolling the area. Each officer has different things they’re responsible for. The main thing is that people are safe and having a good time celebrating our city,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Officers will be stationary and on foot throughout the festival, and the police department’s bike patrol team and officers in off-road vehicles equipped with blue lights will be keeping their eyes and ears open.
And in light of the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, which left at least seven dead and multiple people injured, Chaudoin said officers always try to prepare for what might happen during any event in Greenwood.
“We’re always making sure people who shouldn’t have access to rooftops don’t have access. We’ve always done rooftops and things like that. If you look back at our history of the United States, it’s when the bad guy has the high area because it gives them an advantage,” he said.
He added that if anyone feels unsafe or uncomfortable, find an officer and say something.
“It’s going to be real crowded. If you see something, say something, if you feel uncomfortable with something — just let us know so we can check it out. We just want people to have fun and eat barbecue. It was a lot of work to put all this together and people don’t realize how much work goes on behind closed doors,” he said.
Fire Chief Terry Strange said there will be crews on site for medical and fire calls throughout the the festival, tending to cuts and burns from cookers, to those who might need medical attention from dealing with South Carolina temperatures.
“We’ll be there staffed and ready to go in case anything happens. People need to remember to stay hydrated and wear cool clothing. If you don’t feel well, seek medical help — don’t wait too long. If you’re not used to this kind of heat, maybe wait until later in the evening to get out,” he said.
