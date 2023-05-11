Build your longest road and bring your largest army of gamers.
A new gaming store, Polaris Gaming, recently opened in Greenwood at 2005 Edgefield St. and is a one-stop-shop for board game, trading card, comic book and role-playing game lovers.
The store, which has plenty of games and supplies for sale, is also a place for those who game to bring their decks of cards or favorite board games and play with friends in casual games or tournaments.
Polaris began with co-owner Dylan Jones, who began a business called Polaris TCG last June on TCGplayer, an online trading card marketplace. He said he long knew he wanted to expand. His wife, Nathalie Jones, introduced him to Noah Woodyard and Matt Killingsworth, who have played Dungeons and Dragons together for a few years and had discussed their dreams of opening a game store.
“That was always my goal, was to open a game store here in Greenwood,” Woodyard said.
“When my wife and I got married, I said that that’s my end goal is to do that as a career. And she was like, ‘Okay, great. Let’s make it happen.’ And then meeting Matt and Dylan just expedited that because we already had the name for Polaris, and everything else just sort of started falling into place.”
Nathalie was at a miniature painting workshop at Good Times and Dragons, a regular event organized by Woodyard where players meet to play D&D, when she overheard Woodyard talk about opening a game store.
“And I just popped in like, ‘Oh, my husband already has a store that is gaming. What if we just combined it together?” Nathalie recalled.
“And we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the way.’”
The store offers a variety of opportunities for players to buy, rent and play.
Shelves are packed with things such as board games, comic books and trading card games such as Pokemon, Magic, The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! The store also has a board game library where customers can rent a game to play or test before buying.
The store has a section set up where up to 48 players can bring their own card decks or games to play and will host regular theme nights for games such as Pokemon, Magic, The Gathering and more.
The store also has a tabletop role-playing game room for rent, featuring a 12-by-6-foot table with ambient lighting and music capabilities. Groups can rent the room for up to 12 players for up to six hours at a time.
Those seeking a nostalgic experience can also rent an area with a couch and an N64 or NES gaming system.
The four owners each have their own favorite games and preferences. Killingsworth, for example, has been dedicating time to board games for at least a decade, he said, and prefers the heavier, more complicated games, such as Hadrian’s Wall.
“It’s big, it’s complex, it’s fun,” he said. “It’s just a different puzzle every time you play.”
Dylan prefers the trading card games, and said he’s been playing them since he could read.
“You introduce me to a TCG game, I’ll probably fall in love with it,” he said.
Woodyard loves the classics. His favorite game is D&D, and enjoys playing Yu-Gi-Oh! When it comes to board games, he said he will never turn down the opportunity to play Monopoly and “kicks butt” at Scrabble.
The owners of Polaris envision it as a community-driven store. It’s a local veteran-, family- and woman-owned store that will feature work from other businesses. They will sell dice, dice bags and knitted plushies made by local artisans, for example.
“It really is a community-driven space that we’re going for and really trying to support other local business and have a place where you can just hang out and exist,” Woodyard said.
Dylan said they want people to know the store is a safe space — no matter age, sex or religion.
“No matter what your views are on the world, when you come in here it’s all about gaming,” he said.
“Let loose your ties and stresses of the real world and just come here and enjoy yourself.”
Even non-gamers can find something they enjoy.
“I truly believe there’s a board game for everybody,” Killingsworth said.
“I will find something for you. I will sit down, I will pick up a game, I will teach you how to play it. We want people to be a part of this community.”