A Christmas tradition has provided learning and fundraising opportunities for students at Piedmont Technical College.
On Friday, the school’s horticulture club opened its annual two-day poinsettia sale, although all but a few plants were gone by the end of the first day.
The poinsettia sale’s benefits are three-fold. The school’s horticulture students get experience with a tricky-to-grow plant, the horticulture club raises funds for trips and activities, and Lakelands residents are able to buy plants that were locally grown.
The process begins at the end of July, when the school gets in an order of about 700 poinsettia plugs. Those are small, 2- to 3-inch tall plants that have been rooted from a cutting. They’re then transplanted and used as the teaching crop for the school’s greenhouse production class.
“They learned how to grow this crop,” said Daniel Greenwell, program director of horticulture and agriculture at Piedmont Tech. “So all the ins and outs from day one until right now.”
He said students learned things like how to prepare the soil and how to water the plants.
“Watering is one of the hardest things,” he said. “As simple as that sounds, it’s one of the hardest things to earn and to teach in greenhouse production because plants are so finicky. If you overwater them, they die, you underwater them, they die.”
Students also study things such as pest control and abiotic disorders.
A big part of growing a crop is being an investigator, Greenwell said, looking at the plant for irregularities and solving problems.
Students also learn growth management. Plants must be tall enough to be attractive, but not tall enough they won’t be able to be shipped.
“They go through the whole process of production here and how to grow a crop in a greenhouse,” Greenwell said.
If students can grow poinsettias, he said, they can grow anything.
Horticulture student Savannah Winn said growing the poinsettias is fun, from watching them gain their color to making sure they are watered correctly and growing right.
She has her own greenhouse at home and is planning to either stick with growing or becoming a teacher.
Emily Galloway, another horticulture student, grew up on a timber farm and after having to leave her former career as a firefighter, decided to go back to her roots and now wants to be a landscape architect.
The horticulture program, she said, has taught her more than she thought there was to learn and has helped build confidence to the point where she has decided to continue education beyond her associate’s degree and hopes to attend Clemson University.
The club sells about 10 varieties, including novelty colors that aren’t typical red or white. There were also variegated varieties, pink varieties and a Clemson orange variety to choose from.
The poinsettias aren’t the only plant the school sells to benefit the horticulture club. Ferns and mums are sold at different times of the year.
The proceeds help provide lunch for students during their meetings, but the biggest thing, Greenwell said, is extracurricular educational opportunities. Recently they attended the Tree Care Industry Expo in Charlotte.
The proceeds also help pay for the students to compete in the National Collegiate Landscape Competition.
