ABBEVILLE — Some people paid to be Irish — for a few hours.
The St. Paddy's Day Beer Walk was a sellout with 150 tickets sold and several people took the advantage of the occasion to wear green and to indulge in various beers — two ounces at a time.
"It will be a good day for all of us," said Juli Wilson, interim executive director of the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, who was part of a team that greeted walkers. Up to 16 downtown businesses participated in the Saturday event.
And it was a good day, according to several merchants, who were pleased with the crowds.
Andrew Hartsfield, owner of Urban 2 Country, said the beer walk had one of the best turnouts he has seen in seven years of business.
He figured people were ready to get out. With the weather being good, everything seems to come together.
One merchant referred to the chocolate walk in February, which faced bitterly cold, wet and windy weather, but still had an excellent turnout. People probably figured they had been through a pandemic; a little bad weather wasn't going to stop them, he surmised.
Plenty of walkers wore green shirts in keeping with the upcoming holiday. Messages ranged from charm with "Drinks well with others" while one woman's shirt had the message "Pinch me and I'll punch you."
The greenery confused musician Kenny Dore, who, along with Riyen Roots, performed in the first Jammin' in the Alley concert. He wondered why so many people were wearing the color before the official St. Patrick's Day.
Walks bring in the business, said Gina Beauford, owner of 105 West, a women's clothing store. Employees rang up orders as walkers sampled a sour beer. How sour? One grimaced at the taste. Fortunately, a pitcher of sweet "leprechaun juice" was available to counter the sour taste of the beer.
Sweetness was everywhere at Our Daily Bread, where a hard coffee from a beer can was offered, along with cookies. Cinnamon rolls were another temptation. They prompted one woman to exclaim 'I love cinnamon rolls" just before she walked out of the building.
Cinnamon rolls are a big seller, according to owner Abby Ellenberg, along with blueberry muffins. Temptation probably didn't last long. By 2 p.m., only two cinnamon rolls were left. Bakers also made St. Patrick's Day treats for the occasion.
Southern Succotash offered a hard cider along with black bean salsa. Owner Charlotte Ehney indicated the salsa was selling well.
The beer walk apparently was good for business. She said the store was seeing at least three times the regular number of people that visit on Saturdays. Open for two yeas, the store offers art by artists from Abbeville and Greenwood, vintage products along with books by South Carolina writers, including a book of short stories and poems by Ehney herself.
Her works focus on the paranormal genre. She said among fans of the genre, the her books get good reviews.
Another beneficiary of the walk was Commercial Printing. Andy and April Bagwell help run the business, which Andy said hadn't been hurt much by COVID-19. In fact, business increased. He figures people opted to invest more in their businesses with promotional items.
During the past two years, the business has increased interest in such items, which range from stickers, seasonal ornaments and promotional items such as engravings on cups, glasses. And even jewelry.
"I still hear 'I had no idea you were here,'" Andy said. The business doesn't make a lot of money on the walks, but people occasionally come back later.
Word of mouth is good advertising, the Bagwells agreed. An example were sheets of stickers being printed on wide-format machines. A California-based company that makes driveshafts placed an order for 10,000 stickers. Andy said he got the contract through his contacts in the off-road enthusiast community. Machines were working on a second batch of stickers. He said the company ran through its first batch of stickers within six months.
Commercial Printing also was the site of the smallest business participating in the beer walk. HalaMonster Inc. is run by their daughter, Mahala. She sold chocolates, candies, cider and beads. The cider went fast.
Her parents said she started business as a way to raise funds to buy Christmas gifts for her sisters. She raised $300, learned practical math skills and how to handle money.