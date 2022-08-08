Sometimes the play really is the thing.
The thing came to life at the Uptown Market Friday as the Greenwood Community Theatre presented “The Taming of the Shrew” to a crowd of more than 100.
The play, one of William Shakespeare’s most famous works, was selected by a wide margin last year by attendees at GCT’s first outdoor production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” John Keenan, GCT technical director, directs the production.
While researching the play, Keenan said he learned it is one of Shakespeare’s most commonly produced plays.
Most people know the 1967 film version starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and 1999’s “10 Things I Hate About You,” which is an update of the play.
After nearly 500 years, it’s still popular. As to why, it’s open to interpretation of Kathern and Petruchio’s encounters and the issues involved, such as patriarchy and feminist empowerment.
“I’ll leave it up to the audience’s interpretation of how we did,” Keenan said.
One of the fun things about the script is it is open to interpretation. He has seen versions of the story set in the ‘70s, the future, space, the French Quarter in New Orleans, Margaritaville, and even in a Julius Caesar-type milieu.
GCT opted for the original setting in Padua, Italy.
Here you can use your imaginations, he said. Shakespeare’s stories are universal. They are still read in schools and universities. It’s big in pop culture and some shows are presented as colorblind and gender-bending. An example is the character of Katherine and Bianca’s father, who is portrayed by McKenna Sloan as their mother.
Other presentations of the play will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In addition to the play, a craft beer labeled “The Taming of the Brew” is available. It was created by Good Times Brewing and Keenan. This is the first time a beer has been crafted for a performance.
John Michael, the brewmaster with Good Times, had the idea for the beer, which Keenan helped craft.
Auditions were in late May. Work was sporadic in June because of festivals and vacations, but then the cast started to hit the work hard.
People paid attention to the show even before opening night. Keenan said actors often had an audience during rehearsals. In one instance, a couple stayed for a rehearsal of the entire show.
Audience members ranged across all ages. Adults paid attention to the whole production, while kids were kids, occasionally squirming around and getting up to play.
One of them was Kay Williams, who watched most of the play with her mother, Bay. Attending the show was Kay’s idea, she said.
This is the first play she had attended since she was in elementary school, Bay said. Seeing the play is like a breath of fresh air.
Williams marveled at the actors’ ability to remember their lines, especially as they spoke in iambic pentameter. Before the show had reached intermission, she said Kay had asked about trying out for a role in “Frozen Jr.,” which will be presented in the winter.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.