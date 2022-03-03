McCORMICK — The gardening choices you make can affect your environment. That was the message a pollination expert planted in the minds of those attending the annual spring meeting of the Garden Clubs of South Carolina — West Piedmont District.
Ben Powell, apiculture and pollinator program director with Clemson Extension, spoke Tuesday at the luncheon, which was hosted by the McCormick Garden Club and the Garden Club Council of Abbeville.
“The more plants, the more pollinators,” Powell said during his speech at the meeting’s host site, Lutheran Church By The Lake.
It’s not just any plants, though. Powell stressed that native flowers are the best because they have evolved to meet the needs of pollinators such as hummingbirds, insects, spiders, beetles, butterflies, flies, ants and bees.
Powell said things have not been great for pollinators lately. The number of certain bees and Monarch butterflies in America has been in decline.
“Without pollinators, fruits and vegetables won’t be there,” he said.
Powell said the loss of pollinator habitats is the major factor driving the decline.
“That’s where we come in,” he said. “We can provide that food and the nesting habitat. Habitat is the biggest challenge, and it’s where we can have the most impact.”
In addition to having plant diversity in a garden, Powell suggests planting more milkweed, which attracts the Monarchs, and avoiding covering up holes in the ground where bees are nesting. In fact, he suggests leaving rotting wood and dead limbs near a garden to serve as nesting places for bees, in particular.
“Pollinators want dirty places for nesting,” Powell said.
This was the first time McCormick has hosted the district luncheon. Powell’s presentation was just a part of a full day of activities.
Mary Steele Reeves, a National Garden Club-accredited flower show judge, opened the event with a workshop. The day also included awards presentations, reports and a trip to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture.
Phyllis Roth, president of the McCormick Garden Club, said the luncheon is a chance to share ideas. Roth moved here from out of state, and said that when she went to plant her first thing, she said, “I don’t know what to do with this clay.”
“So, that’s what got me involved with the garden club,” she said. “A lot of people come into our garden club to learn what specific plants we should plant here in South Carolina in the piedmont area that we know are going to grow and thrive — and what we can do from a native-plant perspective and native trees. We work on all of those and help educate our community on that.”
Julienne Leibrandt, also with the McCormick Garden Club, said garden clubs give back to the community.
“We help beautify different areas,” she said. “Specifically, here in McCormick, we’ve done the Blue Star Memorial, we do the planting that’s around The MACK sign, and at the library. We’ve also gotten involved with the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture. A lot of it is so the students can learn about plants so they can take care of them.”
Leibrandt said anyone who wants to learn about gardening or floral arrangement is an ideal candidate to join local garden clubs.
“Most of us here in Savannah Lakes are not locals,” she said. “So, for me to come down and figure out how to grow things in clay is very different. We draw on that wealth of knowledge from the people who have been here for years.”