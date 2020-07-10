NINETY SIX — The balance between baseball, softball and soccer was the major issue discussed at Thursday night’s public presentation in Ninety Six on the J.C. Boozer Sports Complex project.
The project, which is the first park to be improved as part of the Capital Project Sales Tax, is being designed by ADC Engineering. On Thursday night, the initial plans for the park were presented.
The first plan that was presented was a clover field layout that allowed for four baseball fields that joined in the center with a new restroom and concession stand building. This plan is estimated to cost about $2 million.
The second plan incorporated how the fields are currently positioned but only three of the baseball field’s backstops join in the center. This plan was right on budget at $950,000.
The last plan presented kept the current configuration of the fields but instead installed new lighting, new irrigation, sidewalks to the fields and to improve the playground area. This plan came in at just more than $1 million.
Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown said he would like to see the greatest flexibility for all sports in the design of this park.
The biggest question of the meeting was how to accommodate the most popular sports but also leave room for sports that might be trending in the future.
One solution that was presented was to create a soccer field on nearby land to accommodate teams who wish to practice at the same time without having the fear of being hit by stray balls.
In the end, Brown reminded everyone at the meeting that this is their park.
“We on County Council are going to listen to the people of Ninety Six,” Brown said. “What we want is not important, it’s what you want.”
Brown suggested the architects have further discussion with the leaders of Ninety Six before presenting the plans at Greenwood County Council’s Aug. 18 meeting.