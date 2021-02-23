A number of requests are on the agenda for the Joint Planning Commission of Greenwood County, but a few projects have been removed.
One of those projects has gotten a lot of attention from residents in the Greenwood High School area. Mark III Properties Inc. of Spartanburg requested more than 87 acres near Northside Drive, Cokesbury Road and Clairmont Drive be rezoned from R-1 to master-planned residential.
Because of the interest in this request, the planning commission divided its meeting into three separate meetings with this request being taken up at the 7:30 p.m. meeting today, which has been canceled since the request was withdrawn.
“The property is proposed to be annexed into the City of Greenwood,” Mark III said in its application.
To date, the city has not annexed the property, according to Greenwood County’s GIS map.
Mark III’s request to rezone the same property from R-1 to R-3 was denied by the commission at its November meeting. The company asked the request be withdrawn before it was heard by Greenwood County Council.
Phil Lindler, Greenwood City/County planning director, said in an email that the master-planned residential zoning allows the developer to “create their own zoning district and build to an approved plan.”
The company also withdrew its request to rezone nearly 80 acres at 1400 Florida Ave. from commercial zoning, C-2, and single-family residential, R-1, to master-planned residential. The development’s application said the overall density would not exceed 268 lots and the use of master-planned residential would allow “more economical and efficient use of the property.”
For this development, Mark III is also requested to be annexed into the city.
That request, which was on the 5:30 p.m. agenda, will not be heard, but a number of items remain on the agenda.
“The commission will conduct a hearing on Greenwood County’s request at 5:30 p.m., recess and then go back into meeting at 6:30 p.m. for the remaining three items,” Lindler said.
Greenwood County is requesting to rezone 140 acres at 5730 Highway 25 N. from rural development district to light industrial. The site is known as the North Greenwood Industrial Park.
The commission will also hear another request from the county to rezone 0.53 acres at 1316 Morgan Road from rural development district to single-family residential, R-1. Guns and Ammo 123 LLC is requesting to amend the county’s zoning ordinance to allow a pistol, rifle or skeet range within one mile of a residential use. The anticipated site of the pistol range is 3817 Highway 25 N. A variance request to allow for the inclusion of property into a parcel without direct access to a public or private road right-of-way at 3423 Highway 246 S. is also being taken up.
Those three requests will be taken up at the 6:30 p.m. meeting. The planning commission will meet at the Greenwood County Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.