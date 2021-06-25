More changes could be coming to a proposed ordinance for how pistol ranges are regulated in Greenwood County.
The Joint Planning Commission of Greenwood County on Tuesday recommend approving the ordinance with a number of adjustments. While many changes deal with restructuring the wording of the ordinance, the group did make a few changes recommended by planning department staff.
One recommendation is to remove restricting shooting activities to only two days a week.
“How are we going to enforce that?” Draper Carlile, of the planning staff, said.
Commission Chairperson Eddie Bartless suggested the hours of operation be adjusted. The proposed ordinance only permitted shooting activities from 9 a.m. to 30 minutes before sunset Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 30 minutes before sunset on Sundays.
The commission recommended to County Council to set 7:30 p.m. or no later than 30 minutes before sunset, whichever occurs first, as the time for shooting to end. Bartless said sunset can be as late as 9 p.m. in the summer.
Another change dealt with nearby homeowner notification. Staff added more language to set up a notification process.
Under the recommendation, notification must be made to all property owners within one-fourth of a mile of the range by certified return receipt by the United States Postal Service.
The planning commission added a zoning committee recommendation that the planning staff be responsible for notifying property owners. Previously, the proposed ordinance put the responsibility on the applicant.
No one spoke at the commission’s public hearing, but commission members did have question the minimum distance requirements. Under the proposed ordinance, a range must be at least 200 feet from any habitable dwelling, church, school, park, hospital, nursing home, public road or public utility easement.
“That’s a little close for comfort,” Bryan Tupper, a planning commission member who was one of two who voted against the recommendation, said.
Additionally, the ordinance requires all shooting stations or firing lines must be at least 100 feet from all property lines.
The need for ordinance changes came to light after Bobby Loggins, owner of Guns and Ammo, 123 in Hodges, applied for a zoning text change that would allow him to build a pistol range behind his business. Council previously debated the idea of changing the text, but voted to deny the change in favor of creating a better ordinance.
The proposed ordinance would allow a concealed weapons permit instructor to apply for a permit with the planning department and submit a written plan to show compliance with the ordinance. The range plan would have to describe how it conforms to the standards of the National Rifle Association’s “Range Source” book, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Best Management Practices for Lead at Outdoor Shooting Ranges” and the rules of the zoning ordinance.
No alcohol can be sold or consumed on the facility at any time and range owners must provide a minimum of $500,000 liability insurance. The facility must have at least one range master or range officer and that person must be present whenever the facility is open for shooting.
The proposed ordinance provides standards for construction of ranges and includes compliance information about mitigating noise. It also declares certain activities exempt from the application of the ordinance.
Discharging a firearm on private property for private purposes and the discharge of firearms for hunting or wildlife management purposes are not affected by this ordinance. Indoor ranges are also exempt from this section.
Greenwood County Council has already had a public hearing on the ordinance and approved it on second reading. Council will consider third reading of the ordinance and whether to adopt any of the planning commission’s recommendations July 6.