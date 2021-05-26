More homes could be coming to a proposed housing development on Calhoun Road in Greenwood.
Developer R.T. Bailey applied to have an additional 14.8 acres at 1927 Calhoun Road rezoned from AG-1 to R-7, high-density residential zoning with 6,000 square-foot minimum lot sizes and a maximum of seven housing units per acre. He also wants the City of Greenwood to annex the property.
“I don’t have a problem with them developing that land,” said Jay Burch, a nearby resident. “I think that is way too many houses.”
Burch was the only person to speak during the Joint Planning Commission of Greenwood County’s Tuesday meeting. He was also concerned with the traffic.
“I think you are going to have congestion,” Burch said. “I don’t know that Calhoun Road can handle all of that.”
Greenwood City Council approved the rezoning and annexation of the nearly 40-acre property at a special called meeting earlier this month. During the public hearing on first reading in late April, nearby residents called on council to deny the rezoning request.
“Put yourself in our shoes when you make this decision,” Joe Langley, who lives near the potential development, said at the city council meeting.
Before council’s public hearing, the developer went before the planning commission where he was met by the same opposition. Ultimately, the commission recommended denying the request.
Because of existing wetlands, Bailey could only put 120 lots on the existing property. With the potential of rezoning 14 more acres, the development can add more houses.
Adding the additional acreage allowed Bailey to add 67 more lots, giving the development a total of 187 lots.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the nearly 15 acres be rezoned to master-planned residential after the group’s zoning committee made the suggestion. The recommendation will be sent to Greenwood City Council.
Calhoun Road has been a haven for development projects in the last year. Bailey is also constructing Clairborne, a duplex-style development with 76 units targeted at an older population, located across the street from Johns Creek. Less than a mile down the road, Hamilton Park Apartments are being constructed across from the YMCA.
The need for housing is a common theme in the Greenwood area.
“We have folks who are desperate to move into our area,” Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass said at the April City Council meeting. “They don’t have anywhere to live.”
City Council has also had other development projects come across its desk. In March, council members voted to annex more than 78 acres on Florida Avenue into the city’s limits. Council has approved the rezoning of the property on first reading and will consider final approval at its June 21 meeting. The body will also consider final approval of the rezoning and annexation of property on Cokesbury Road near Greenwood High School.
The development — tentatively called Seven Oaks — will place 188 homes on land between Northside Drive and Cokesbury Road.