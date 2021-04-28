A request to rezone more than 87 acres near Greenwood High School brought a crowd to the Joint Planning Commission’s meeting Tuesday.
“This is not in the best interest of this county,” said Anne Hancock, a resident from Milford Manor. “This subdivision will directly affect my backyard.”
Homeowners from neighboring subdivisions packed into the Veterans Auditorium at the Greenwood County Library to speak against a proposal to put 188 homes on property between Northside Drive and Cokesbury Road. In addition, more than 360 petition signatures against the development were received by the planning department.
Their voices were heard.
The planning commission voted to recommend denying the rezoning request, which came from Mark III Properties, a Spartanburg developer. This was not the first time the planning commission has voted against the developer. The planning commission recommended denying an earlier request to rezone the development from R-1 to R-3.
Residents who spoke at the hearing cited concerns about traffic, a drain on public safety resources and adding more housing to an already crowded area. Some of the same residents came to Tuesday’s meeting.
David Elliott, representing Aldersgate United Methodist Church that sits beside the proposed development, cited concerns about noise and additional traffic on Northside Drive, especially on Sunday morning.
“If we don’t beat North Side Baptist, we can’t get out,” Elliott said.
Jennifer Donlon said she was troubled by the Northside Drive entrance of the property mainly because it would put a roadway several feet from her son’s house.
“He can’t move his house,” Donlon said. “He is stuck here.”
The development, tentatively named Seven Oaks, will have two entrances: one on Cokesbury Road near Greenwood Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and the other on Northside Drive beside Aldersgate United Methodist Church and Donlon’s son.
Attendees applauded after each person speaking in opposition was finished speaking.
Paul Harrison, an engineer from Bluewater Civil Design, was on hand to represent Mark III’s interest and to speak in favor of the proposal.
“We are proposing a decrease in roughly 40 lots from the original proposal,” Harrison said.
Previously, the developer was proposing to place 230 homes on the property.
“We feel like this is a good plan,” Harrison said.
Mark III decided to retool its request for this property and another one — on Elementary and Florida Avenues — by using a newer zoning classification, master-planned residential.
“The MPR zoning classification is necessary to promote a more economical and efficient use of the property while providing variety of housing choices at an affordable price,” Mark III said in its proposal.
Harrison said the MPR zoning is a fit for small-lot developments.
“This is the most restrictive zoning,” Harrison said. “We are outlining everything we are doing.”
Developers are also seeking annexation into the City of Greenwood, a process that will occur prior to Greenwood City Council granting a rezoning change. Council is also one vote away from annexing and rezoning another proposed development on Calhoun Road.
As for the development at 1400 Florida Ave., the planning commission voted to recommend approving the rezoning with some conditions placed on the project by staff.
Mark III’s proposal is to place 96 units on property that sits near Mays Elementary School. Under the previous proposal, the developer was looking to place 260 units on the property.
Wetlands, which were discovered after the first proposal, dramatically reduced the number of units that the developer can place on the property.
Some area residents spoke on the proposal but none were clearly for or against. Many addressed concerns buffer zones and traffic but were generally in favor of the project.
Greenwood City Council has already approved the annexation of the proposed development after Mark III founder, John Beeson, purchased the nearly 80 acres from TD Bank for $325,000. After twice withdrawing its request for rezoning, Mark III submitted its plan to use the MPR zoning.
The planning commission also unanimously approved the site plan for phase three of the Milford Pines. The final phase will have 67 lots.