A new housing development on Greenwood County’s west side received support from the Joint Planning Commission of Greenwood County.
On Tuesday, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approve the rezoning of 421 Sagewood Road from R-1, single-family residential zoning that allows for 15,000-square-foot minimum lot sizes, to R-2, which allows for 10,000-square-foot minimum lot sizes.
Planning staff said under R-1, the maximum number of units that could be placed on more than 28 acres is 81 units while R-2 zoning would allow up to 122 lots. However, environmental constraints would not make it feasible to place that many lots on the property.
“The homes that are going to be built there are brand new, very nice homes,” said Bubba Harvin, a Greenwood realtor who spoke on behalf of the applicant Beattie Development.
He said the homes the developer wants to build on the property would range from $225,000 to $300,000.
Harvin said only 50 lots could be developed under R-1 and that number is not economically viable because of infrastructure costs, which he estimated to cost $2.5 million.
“It’s not going to be a blight on the neighborhood,” Harvin said.
He also acknowledged the challenges of Greenwood’s housing market.
“We have a housing shortage here,” Harvin said. “Greenwood needs homes.”
He estimated that the market in Greenwood is at 1.3 months of inventory — meaning it will be just over a month before the area runs out of houses to sell. He said normally the market is about 3.5 to four months of inventory. He also addressed the lot sizes as a sign of things to come.
“The future of new home construction is going to be the smaller lots,” Harvin said.
Nearby residents in opposition to the rezoning voiced their views.
“Where is all of this traffic going to go?” Stephen Westmoreland, a Sagewood Road resident, said.
Westmoreland also said he went to school with Harvin.
“He is looking at the money,” Westmoreland said. “I’m looking at it as a homeowner.”
Claudio Lewis said the road needs to be widened if the development is built.
The recommendation will be forwarded to Greenwood County Council. Its next meeting will be Aug. 17.