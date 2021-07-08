An intoxicating scent of slow-cooking meat has not found its way to Uptown Greenwood yet, but the smoke will rise today.
During staggered increments on Wednesday, barbecue teams began rolling into the city center of Greenwood.
City Manager Julie Wilkie and Uptown Manager Lara Hudson were assisting cooking teams with locating their spots. Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith was on hand Wednesday morning talking with vendors.
“I’m going to enjoy it this year,” Smith, who spent his first festival as mayor in 2019, said.
He said he is looking forward to hosting the hot dog eating contest again, but as a music lover, he has something else to look forward to.
“I love barbecue, but listening to blues is a real treat,” Smith said.
In the parking lot along Main Street between Oak and Court avenues, several barbecue cookers were setting up Wednesday. Right on the corner of Oak and Main, Scott Jarrett and Jon Hansel of Smoke This from Hickory, North Carolina were getting their rig into place.
Since 2007, Jarrett has been bringing his smoker to Greenwood for the annual festival — except for last year when COVID-19 put the festival on the back burner for a year. Smoke This began as a competition barbecue team, but Jarrett quickly figured out he needed a way to fund the team.
“We started competing but we had to figure out how to fund our expensive hobby,” he said.
Rising food costs will lead to vendors charging more for their food items. The increase in the price of beef will also lead to smaller servings.
“We will sell out of brisket,” Jarrett said.
For Smoke This, barbecue means pork and it too has seen a price increase.
“It’s a real expensive pig,” Jarrett said.
While the tranquil Uptown was buzzing with construction of the main stage, Jarrett said Friday night will be the high point of the festival.
“All hell is going to break loose Friday night,” Jarrett said.
A few spots down from Jarrett, Nard’s Backyard BBQ was setting up its operation for the weekend. Like Smoke This, Nard’s started in 2007 and traveled down Highway 25 from Piedmont to be a part of the festival.
Randall Knight of Nard’s said the crew operates a fairly large menu, but has been known for their turkey legs.
Wednesday afternoon, 2019 Grand Champion Smokin’ Gringo’s BBQ was setting up trailers and smokers just down from Nard’s near the corner of Court Avenue.
Wilkie said teams will arrive in waves until the festival begins to kick off today. Preparations were running smoothly Wednesday for teams arriving and setting up.
“This is the calm before the storm — no pun intended,” Smith said.
But the weather forecast for the next few days was on city officials’ minds. Hudson said she was nervous to check the weather Wednesday.
While many will hope for no rain today, the National Weather Service is giving it a 60% chance with those chances dropping to 30% in the evening. While Hurricane Elsa is not letting go, her trajectory might stay below the Emerald City, likely resulting in thunderstorms from her outer bands.