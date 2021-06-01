Pistol ranges and the fiscal year 2022 budget are topics of public hearings at today’s Greenwood County Council meeting.
Council will consider an ordinance to change the zoning rules for pistol ranges and allow for ranges that focus solely on training for concealed weapon permit instruction. The county’s zoning ordinance prohibits ranges from being within one mile of residential use.
The issue came to light when Guns and Ammo 123 owner Bobby Loggins applied for a zoning text change that would allow for him to build a pistol instruction range behind his business in Hodges. Council debated the idea of changing the text but voted to deny the change in favor of creating a better ordinance that addressed the issue more specifically.
Under the proposed ordinance, an instructor planning to build a for-profit CWP instruction pistol range would apply for a permit with the Greenwood County Planning Department and submit a written plan to show compliance with the ordinance.
The plan would have to describe how the range conforms to standards of the National Rifle Association’s “Range Source” book, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Best Management Practices for Lead at Outdoor Shooting Ranges” and the rules of the zoning ordinance.
In addition to the permit and plan, the applicant must send written notices to all property owners within one-fourth of a mile of the proposed pistol range.
The proposed ordinance dictates that a range may only be used from 9 a.m. to 30 minutes prior to sunset Monday to Saturday and 1 p.m. to 30 minutes prior to sunset on Sunday. Shooting may only happen on two days per week, and weeks begin on Sunday.
No alcohol may be sold or consumed on the facility at any time and range owners must provide liability insurance coverage at a minimum of $500,000. The facility must have at least one range master or range officer and that person must be present whenever the facility is open for shooting.
The proposed ordinance also sets standards for the construction of the range, including setbacks and buffers as well as compliance with noise rules. It also defines activities exempt from the application of the ordinance. Discharging a firearm on private property for private purposes as well as the discharge of firearms for hunting or wildlife management purposes is not affected by this ordinance. Indoor ranges are also exempt from this section.
Council will also conduct a public hearing on the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. For the first time in several years, the county will raise its millage rate by 2 mills. To determine the effect of the increase on a homeowner whose property is taxed at 4% is to multiply the market value of the home by 0.04 and then multiply that sum by 0.002 which produces how much more in taxes the homeowner will pay.
For example, a homeowner whose primary residence is valued at $100,000 will pay $8 more annually if this millage increase is adopted.
Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn made an initial presentation on the budget to council when the ordinance was read for the first time in title two weeks ago. She said the county has seen a 10% increase in employer health insurance premiums as well as a 7.4% increase for employee health insurance premiums. In addition, worker’s compensation insurance premiums have increased by 12.7% and the county also saw a 1% increase in the S.C. Retirement System and Police Office Retirement System rates.
Dorn said the county’s three-year salary study was implemented and county employees will receive a 2% cost of living adjustment if the budget passes.
She also said the county may see a 1% decrease in its vehicle and building liability insurance premiums. She said there is also an increase in property values and an expected increase in the local government fund.
The 2 mill increase in the budget is tied to inflationary costs and the county’s match for the public transportation initiative. Chairman Steve Brown said the public transportation program represents roughly 1 mill of the 2 mill increase.
The county recently signed an agreement with McCormick Area Transit to provide transportation within a 2.5-mile radius around the Greenwood County Courthouse. SCDOT is providing a grant of $150,000 — which requires a 50/50 match — for the program.
Public hearings will occur at 5:30 p.m. at council’s meeting in the Greenwood County Library’s Veterans Auditorium.