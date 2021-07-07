Greenwood County Council was locked and loaded Tuesday in its quest to amend the zoning ordinance to allow concealed weapons permit instructors to build shooting ranges without going through the same hoops as a commercial range.
Council aimed to approve the ordinance — which they did in a unanimous vote — but several changes were recommended after the city/county planning commission had its public hearing.
The commission recommended adjustments to the ordinance that included changing its structure, removing a restriction on how many days a range can be open and adjusted the hours of operation. It also recommended requiring homeowner notification of the proposed range by certified mail.
While no one spoke at the public hearing, some commission members were surprised at how close a range could be to a house. Under the proposed ordinance, a range must be at least 200 feet from any habitable dwelling, church, school, park, hospital, nursing home, public road or public utility easement.
“That’s a little close for comfort,” Bryan Tupper, a planning commission member who was one of two who voted against the recommendation, said at the meeting.
Not all of the commission’s proposals were shot down by council.
Council adopted most of the recommendations, including eliminating the section that would have only permitted the range to be open two days a week. However, council members kept the ceasefire — 30 minutes before sunset — and adjusted the notification responsibility of a proposed range back to the applicant.
The need for ordinance changes came to light after Bobby Loggins, owner of Guns and Ammo 123 in Hodges, applied for a zoning text change that would allow him to build a pistol range behind his business. Council previously debated the idea of changing the text, but voted to deny the change in favor of creating a better ordinance.
The proposed ordinance would allow a concealed weapons permit instructor to apply for a permit with the planning department and submit a written plan to show compliance with the ordinance. The range plan would have to describe how it conforms to the standards of the National Rifle Association’s “Range Source” book, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Best Management Practices for Lead at Outdoor Shooting Ranges” and the rules of the zoning ordinance.
No alcohol can be sold or consumed on the facility at any time and range owners must provide a minimum of $500,000 liability insurance. The facility must have at least one range master or range officer who must be present whenever the facility is open.
The proposed ordinance provides standards for construction of ranges and includes compliance information about mitigating noise. It also declares certain activities exempt from the application of the ordinance.
Discharging a firearm on private property for private purposes and the discharging of firearms for hunting or wildlife management purposes are not affected by this ordinance. Indoor ranges are also exempt.
Council approved a new animal ordinance that would set standards for the care and keeping of dogs, although several changes were made to it before final approval based on public comments.
“I’m not against it as a whole, but just certain sections of it,” George McKinney, Greenwood County’s emergency management coordinator, who appeared in unofficial capacity, said.
McKinney said he had a problem with mandatory rabies and microchipping fees for dogs that are picked up and returned to their owners who are found not guilty of violating the ordinance. He challenged the legality of the county requiring the microchipping of animals.
“I’m more concerned about the fact that it is a requirement,” McKinney said.
Greenwood County Attorney Carson Penney explained that she was confident in the requirement based on her interpretation of the state statute.
“We may chip the animal and we are requiring the owner to consent,” Penney said.
Penney said language was added to the ordinance following conversations with Greenwood County Chief Magistrate Ryan Johnson on how long the magistrate court hearing process lasts. The shelter will retain the animal until a hearing can be conducted to determine if the animal will be returned to the owner or remain at the shelter.
Penney also said a section was added to allow the county manager to waive fees and processes in the event of an emergency.
The ordinance provides its definition of animal and dangerous animal. Animals include “all vertebrate creatures, domestic or wild.”
“All pets are animals, but not all animals are pets,” the ordinance said.
It defines a dangerous animal as one “which the owners know or reasonably should know has a propensity, tendency or disposition to attack unprovoked, cause injury, or otherwise endanger the safety of human beings or domestic animals.”
Dangerous animals could also include any animal that causes bodily injury from an unprovoked attack. The attack also must take place outside of the animal’s confinement. A dangerous animal could also be one that is trained or harbored primarily for fighting.
The ordinance defines bodily injury as broken bones, cuts, skin punctures or injury resulting in death.
It also outlines the owner’s responsibility to provide treatment, confinement, food and proper tethering. Owners must also provide adequate shelter for dogs outside, which includes shade and a structure.
Violation of the ordinance standards would be subject to impoundment of an animal. The animal will be kept by the Greenwood County Animal Shelter for five days or until the owner comes forward to claim it. Owners claiming an animal impounded with be issued a summons for the violation and the animal will be retained by the shelter until a magistrate hearing takes place.
If found guilty, the owner might have to forfeit the animal and be responsible for any fees incurred. If the owner is found not guilty, the animal will be returned after payment of microchip and rabies costs, pursuant to another section of the ordinance.
Animal owners can be subject to fees if an animal is found off the owner’s property.
The ordinance also provides rules for dog breeders and creates the Greenwood County Dangerous Animal Registry.
The registry keeps a record of all dangerous animals living in the county that have been registered by their owners or declared dangerous by a magistrate.
A civil fine of not less than $250 is the penalty for violating the ordinance.