Pinecrest Elementary teachers on Thursday were giddy as school kids.
The school’s new principal and its teachers took a bus tour to local neighborhoods and apartment complexes to see students, give them information on orientation, provide some free books and a nice refreshment in the heat.
“We had pretty much two reasons for doing this,” Principal David Grice said.
“One to promote literacy awareness and to put a book in a child’s hand and kind of encourage that love for reading. The second is to give information about our orientation/open house night and let the teachers and staff meet with the parents in an informal setting with the kids and just have a good time.”
The school plans additional bus tours in the fall and spring.
Grice said the school staff is excited for students to return.
“If you would have heard all the excitement on the bus when we first got on the bus, and the chatter, it was almost like you had elementary school kids on the bus, but you had the teachers,” he said.
Each student received a free book, a popsicle and orientation paperwork. A few students headed to middle school stopped by and received advice from their former teachers for the first day of school, which is Thursday.