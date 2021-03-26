There are 5,000 Leader in Me schools around the globe, but only 614 received the program’s Lighthouse Certification. Pinecrest Elementary School is one of those 614.
The process started with Pinecrest’s former principal, Susan Buchanan, who initiated the process of becoming a Leader in Me school. When Buchanan retired, current principal Leroy Platt took the reins.
“It’s a distinguished honor for the school to be a representation to other schools,” Platt said. “We had to show we were competent in the areas of academic leadership, family and culture.
The Lighthouse Certification is given to a Leader in Me school that has achieved “outstanding results in school and student outcomes by implementing the process with fidelity and excellence,” according to the Leader in Me website.
Leader in Me schools teach aspects of leadership, create a culture of student empowerment and align systems to drive results in academics, according to its website. They use the methods of FranklinCovey Co., a global firm aimed at helping organizations improve performance.
Leader in Me sent two evaluators to Pinecrest where they met with a student panel and parent panel, and they questioned faculty and staff. The evaluators generated 100 pages of attributes that granted the elementary Lighthouse status.
Pinecrest is now leading Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, which recently became a Leader in Me School.
“Our partner school was in Greenville,” Platt said. “So it would be great for Mays to be right up the road.”
Pinecrest uses a program based on Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Successful People” and “7 Habits of Happy Kids.” It has used these programs since 2016.
Platt added that behavioral problems have decreased since implementing the 7 Habits program. When a student is off course, they will say “I’m not being proactive today,” which is one of the habits.
“Then we will talk about how they can become proactive moving forward,” Platt said.
Each child from kindergarten to fifth grade has a leadership portfolio containing goals, projects and other information about the student.
“They talk about their contributions to the school and community,” Platt said of the portfolios.
Platt said it took a lot of hard work and dedication from the faculty, staff and even students. Students got excited when they saw their red dot among a sea of blue ones that represented Leader in Me schools, globally.
“They realized that made us special,” Platt said.