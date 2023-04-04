Wells Price, 12, prepares to swing on a golf simulator on Monday evening. INSET LEFT: Nate Wideman prepares an egg salad sandwich on Monday made by Montagues. INSET RIGHT: Micah Anderson takes a bite of his shaved snow on Monday evening.
Wells Price, 12, prepares to swing on a golf simulator on Monday evening. INSET LEFT: Nate Wideman prepares an egg salad sandwich on Monday made by Montagues. INSET RIGHT: Micah Anderson takes a bite of his shaved snow on Monday evening.
In just a few days, golf pros will be center stage, but on Monday, some locals got some practice swings in.
The city celebrated the upcoming Masters Tournament at Augusta National by hosting an event with food trucks and music Uptown.
After some egg salad or pimento cheese sandwiches, along with plenty of other local food truck fare, many gathered around The Golf Fix’s outdoor golf simulator, which was free to use for people to practice some shots and see on a computer how close they got to the hole.
Rachel Marrah said the store has had an uptick in business, especially beginning last month as the weather got nicer.
Dan Yeargin with The Golf Fix said the biggest advantage Greenwood gets when it’s tournament time is the amount of exposure from being close to Augusta.
He said the tradition is the best part of the tournament and said he’s “so happy Tiger’s playing.”
“Being so close and playing similar golf courses, it really has an extra special connection,” Yeargin said. “I just really enjoy the history of that tournament.”
Wells Price, 12, took some swings on the simulator and said he did “pretty OK.”
He plays golf for Greenwood High School, enjoying the sport because “it’s just a fun sport to play and hang out with people.”
Doug Sheldon, who was hanging around supporting his daughter’s company Red House Candles and Cotton, said he’s looking forward to watching the tournament, saying he enjoys watching the professionals play on a beautiful course.
