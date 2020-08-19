Piedmont Technical College has quit the Greenwood Partnership Alliance.
Piedmont Tech President Ray Brooks told Chip Stockman, GPA board chairman, about the college’s decision to pull out in a July 23 letter.
“After evaluating the change in role, scope and mission of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, Piedmont Tech decided that it was no longer feasible for us to continue as a member of the Partnership Alliance,” Brooks told the Index-Journal on Tuesday.
He said since the county has assumed responsibility for job growth, economic recruitment and development, PTC will look at working with the county in the future.
“We will be evaluating what the county is doing,” Brooks said. “If there is an investment we can make that would assist with that and would contribute directly to job growth and better lives for our citizens, we would evaluate it based on finances at that point in time.”
The county and PTC have a long-term relationship and the county looks forward to continuing that relationship, county manager Toby Chappell said Tuesday.
Brooks said PTC will continue to meet with companies and offer programs to help manufacturers and the service industry remain competitive.
“As the GPA realigns its mission, we stand ready to continue serving our primary mission of workforce development for the region,” Brooks said in the letter.
Partnership Alliance’s 2019-20 budget showed PTC contributed $20,000.
“We understand that Dr. Brooks has to manage a very tight budget with all the circumstances facing them this year,” Art Bush, interim Partnership CEO, wrote Tuesday in an email.
Greenwood County Council voted 6-1 in May to withdraw its GPA membership and $300,000 annual contribution. Lack of accountability of the CEO, public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging remarks about County Council were listed as reasons for the exit.
GPA CEO Heather Simmons Jones resigned in June, which she said would prevent staff layoffs and help make up for lost revenue.
Two days later, County Council directed chairman Steve Brown to send a letter to the state Department of Commerce and Upstate Alliance designating Chappell as the official point of contact for economic development in Greenwood County.
In late June, GPA’s board voted to extend the budget and executive committee for 90 days. Bush, who is a Greenwood CPW commissioner and GPA board member, was elected secretary for the executive committee to replace County Council Vice Chairman Chuck Moates, who would no longer be serving on GPA’s board. Bush was also named interim CEO on July 1.
Greenwood County hired James Bateman, formerly GPA’s director of business development, as interim economic development director July 30.
GPA’s board of directors will have its regular monthly meeting at noon today.
Attempts to reach Stockman for comment were unsuccessful.