Every journey has an end, and for many Lakelands residents, a voyage has ended.
Piedmont Technical College had its summer commencement on Thursday, with graduates making their way across the stage toward careers or more schooling.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 3:20 am
The graduates were asked to remember three things by Dr. Matt Logan, commencement speaker and president and CEO of Self Regional Healthcare.
Those three things were to find your “why,” never stop setting goals and give back.
He told the story of an emergency room patient who after 35 years, told Logan a story of a kindness shown to her by his father, also a physician. He urged the students to set a new goal when one is reached, and he asked them to give back to the community.
“The number of graduates that are graduating from Piedmont Tech today between this morning’s graduation class and this evening’s class is right around 190,” he said.
He said if all the graduates asked themselves one time a day for a full year what they could do to help someone else, that would total 69,350 episodes of kindness and giving back.
“Each of us has the opportunity to give back a little bit every day,” he said.
Graduate Ebony Ellis of Newberry was the afternoon speaker, and detailed her journey to the stage through enrolling in college, then having to stop because of tragedy.
“My journey at Piedmont Tech hasn’t been easy, but it has been worth it,” she said.
The speaker for the morning ceremony was Tyler Billie.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
