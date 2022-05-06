Mostly cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Another group of Piedmont Technical College graduates has collected diplomas.
The college hosted two commencements Thursday for about 251 graduates.
“Today is a life-changing day,” Piedmont Tech President Hope Rivers told the graduates.
“This is your day of achievement, the culmination of what you have worked for, what you’ve worried about, and what you have prayed over. This is the first of many destinations each of you will carry forward in your next steps as you are successful and independent.”
The graduations each had two speakers Quenton Garrett, a mechanical engineering major from Greenwood, spoke at the morning graduation about his journey to graduation.
“I would like to say to people like me who have feelings about returning to school, just know that it is possible with a little work and help from your family and friends,” he said. “Even when life happens, as it tends to do, you can still achieve your goals.”
A chef, father and student is able to thrive, he said.
“No matter how hard it may seem, if I can do it, you can do it.”
John Paguntalan was guest speaker for both graduations.
Paguntalan said he had “deep roots at Piedmont Tech,” as he graduated from the college with an associate degree in nursing. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Lander University, a master’s degree from Clemson University and a Ph.D. from the Medical University of South Carolina. He works for Advanced Cardiology Associates at Self Regional Healthcare.
“Being here today is a testament to your perseverance and determination,” Paguntalan said.
“Someday you will look back at this very special moment and you will marvel at this amazing accomplishment in a very unusual time.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.