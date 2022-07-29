A group of nursing students at Piedmont Technical College spent time this summer helping to de-stress folks in the community.
Students taking a mental health nursing course during the summer were given a project that required them to provide therapeutic communication to an organization or community to provide stress management at the primary level.
“What we’re finding out with mental illness is that a lot of it originates from us having ineffective coping skills,” nursing instructor Tiffany Gillespie said.
“We don’t know how to effectively manage our stress, and it just gets out of hand and it gets to the point to where it impairs our everyday functioning. And then that’s when it ends up being diagnosed as a mental illness.”
One student, she said, spent time with a war veteran. Another student was able to help a woman with severe stress who was concerned her sister had died and she wasn’t told. The student was able to connect with the sisters. Some provided respite care and others participated in a suicide awareness run.
Student Leslie Ricketts participated in the 5K run for suicide awareness and said it was beneficial for his mental health, too.
“It’s good to be aware of what’s around you and how you can help prevent it and how you can be there for people at their lowest,” he said.
Gillespie said she was wanting students to see how providing stress management would affect someone and how providing an outlet could prevent stress from escalating.
Student Madison Hyman spent the day with an older lady with dementia whose daughter is mainly responsible for checking on her.
Hyman spent the afternoon with her, helping her move boxes, cleaning up the kitchen and getting things organized.
“Just that little interaction brightened her mood so much,” she said.
Hyman said nurses see patients who come from different walks of life.
“You never really know what someone’s going through until you experience it yourself, and I feel like if you can be that smiling face or that helping hand to relieve someone’s day or make them feel better, that’s just such a powerful thing that you can do for someone,” she said.
