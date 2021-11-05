People incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Edgefield will soon have new chances for education.
A partnership between Piedmont Technical College and the prison will provide the opportunity for about 300 inmates per year to receive training in manufacturing, carpentry and welding.
The college responded to a solicitation from the federal prison system, and the contract will give inmates the chance to receive the South Carolina Manufacturing Certificate, a carpentry certificate or a welding certificate.
The welding program is for credits that will be transferrable if a person leaves the prison and wants to further their education.
“It gives the opportunity to provide some type of educational or workforce training to inmates and it will primarily be those inmates that are nearing their exit to better equip them to get a job in hopes that they do not return,” said Keli Fewox, vice president for academic affairs at PTC.
Fewox estimated about 300 inmates per year would be able to use these programs at the beginning.
The courses have not yet started. The prison system is responsible for providing equipment and is in the process of ordering and setting up, but COVID-19 has thrown a curveball in that it is taking time to arrive, Fewox said. The SCMC certificate is estimated to begin after the first of the year and the other two will begin as soon as the equipment is installed.
Fewox said this program could give people at FCI a new lease on life, mentioning that someone in welding could make $40,000 to $50,000 — much more than an $8- or $9-per-hour job.
“When you look at our mission of the college, it’s about transforming lives and a lot of times we want those lives to fit into a specific box, we want them to look a certain way, to have a certain background, but the reality is that as a college, we’re here to transform all lives,” Fewox said.
“It doesn’t matter what you come to us with. We want to be able to provide folks with like I said the training, the skills, the education they need so that they can choose a better way.”
The federal contract was awarded to the college by the Department of Justice Federal Prison System/Bureau of Prisons in September and is for $1,654,264.