Step one of “get your foot in the door” is done for many in the manufacturing and health care fields after two job fairs this week at Piedmont Technical College.
The school had events for both industries this week in collaborating with SC Works, offering employers to meet with potential employees.
Tara Gonce, dean of health care for Piedmont Tech, called the job fair a “two-fold event.”
“In every health care area, the job market is just booming right now,” she said.
“We’re hoping that this helps with employing our graduates, but we also hope that it draws interest into our programs so we can help those employers fill those spots.”
Health care employers spoke to potential job candidates, and Piedmont Tech instructors and program directors spoke with people about programs they offer.
“Piedmont Tech was already having a career showcase for medical programs and cardiovascular, any of that kind of stuff, so since they already were setting up for this event, we partnered with them to help support all the organizations that hire for health care,” said Billy Morgan, deputy director of workforce for Upper Savannah SC Works.
Friday’s job fair focused on health care, while the job fair on Tuesday focused on manufacturing and brought in 108 job seekers.
“Manufacturing is usually high-paying jobs, the training to get into manufacturing is pretty quick, so people can go through a short-term training and make higher wages,” Morgan said.
“There’s a big need in manufacturing, every manufacturing employer that we know of is hiring, and health care is the same way. Due to COVID, a lot of people bailed out or retired early from healthcare facilities, so we need to backfill jobs.”
Lisa Bartanus, director of talent acquisition, learning and development at Self Regional Healthcare said both job fairs were “wildly successful.”
“We’re in this very interesting time right now in terms of workforce where so many of our baby boomers are retiring or starting to retire so that’s definitely opening up an opportunity across all employers, health care as well as manufacturing, and we just want to have those conversations early and often with prospective employees and help them find a job in an organization that’s a good fit for them and their family,” Bartanus said.
Employers from across the seven-county area served by Piedmont Tech took part in the job fair. Friday’s event brought long-term care facilities, emergency medical agencies, hospitals and more.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to come in, get a chance to meet some students who are currently in the program who are going to be graduating ... some next week, some in the next few months, and give them an opportunity to see the various opportunities that myself and other employers have,” said Scott Parton, director of human resources at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.