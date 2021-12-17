Piedmont Technical College graduate Amy Marshall joked after Thursday’s graduation that “I don’t want to leave!”
The human services grad was one of 152 students who graduated Thursday during two ceremonies.
She was one of two student speakers during the first ceremony.
“To my fellow graduates, I encourage you all to continue to pursue your hopes and dreams,” Marshall said.
“Each of you were created for a special plan and purpose. Each of you have greatness on the inside of you, and I am here to encourage you to never give up. I just turned 50 four days ago, and I never would have imagined that I would be here today and looking forward to a new career.”
She said after graduation she is looking forward to where her degree is going to lead — she’s looking to go to Limestone College for a bachelor’s degree in social work.
Another student who spoke Thursday was Haylee Godfrin, who received an associate in advertising with a photography concentration.
She spoke about her journey to Piedmont Tech and mentioned her daughter Skylar, born in 2018.
“I had a little human that was dependent on me, and I knew that I not only wanted to give her a happy life, but I needed to be the role model she deserves,” Godfrin said.
Godfrin has found a job doing graphic design and said she’s now trying to get her foot in the door of the industry and figure her way through the working world.
Piedmont Tech President Hope Rivers told the graduates before they walked across the stage that they’ve achieved “the most daunting and challenging task.”
“I am proud of each and every one of you for hanging in there, for doing the hard work and for keeping your eye on the prize. You did it,” she said.
Rivers encouraged the graduates to enjoy and revel in their accomplishment.
During the evening ceremony, the two speakers were Jake Roberts and Jaqueline Escobar-Rivera.