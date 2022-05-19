The no-cost tuition offering at Piedmont Technical College has been extended for the fall 2022 semester.
The option was offered for spring and summer 2022 semesters, and will now allow even more students to begin or continue their college education.
“We want our students to see their tuition balance covered for as long as we can secure funding to sustain it,” PTC President Hope E. Rivers said in a news release.
“Many students benefitting from this option have been readmitted students who came back to college to resume their education after it was interrupted by cost or other life issues.”
She stated the college has seen an 80% increase in readmitted students.
“The No Cost Option is perhaps the strongest way Piedmont Tech degrees and certifications can be accessible to the entire community,” Rivers said in the release.
Rivers said the no-cost option has been very successful in a statement to the Index-Journal.
Spring 2022 enrollment was up nearly 8% compared to last spring, she said.
“While this is great, it is interesting to drill down and review the student categories more closely. For instance, we saw significant increases in new students at around 22% and an even more considerable increase with readmitted students at 80%.”
She said the summer term has seen growth, with enrollment up nearly 18%, or more than 400 students, for the summer.
Additional state, federal and county funding, along with funds from the PTC Foundation and the community, make the no-cost option possible, the release states.
“This year, we received additional state and federal funding that can be used to further offset tuition costs for our students,” Rivers said.
“Combining this added funding with already existing state, federal, and county funding, along with PTC Foundation scholarships allows us to temporarily cover 100 percent of an eligible student’s tuition balance. In all, we estimate these sources combined covered $8,126,896 in tuition costs for 4,612 students this spring.”
The no-cost tuition option is only available for a limited time and is not guaranteed beyond the fall semester. Information can be found at ptc.edu/free.
