Two more semesters at Piedmont Technical College will cost nothing for students.
The college said Tuesday that its no-cost tuition would be extended through the summer 2023 semester.
Piedmont Tech first went no-cost in the spring 2022 semester. By the end of the summer 2023 semester, there will have been five semesters offered to students for free.
With students facing a lower barrier to college, more have enrolled.
Enrollment this semester is up 17% over last year’s fall semester.
Piedmont Tech President Hope Rivers said the highest growth is in people who are 25 and older.
“So we’re really excited about that and I think that what is happening is that those individuals are using this opportunity to take away the cost barrier, to kind of come off the sidelines and participate in college and maybe finish up a degree that they’ve started, or start a degree that they’ve always wanted, or use it as an opportunity to get the increase that they’ve always wanted at their job and using the no-cost opportunity to remove the barrier for them for this time period.”
Raistlin Lee, an auto tech major who first started at Piedmont Tech through dual enrollment and is now in his second year, said the no-cost option has helped “a ton.”
“As soon as I graduated high school, I lived on my own, so I pay for rent and all that,” he said.
“So not having to pay for tuition has helped significantly in my learning here.”
Lee guessed that without the no-cost option, he might not still be at Piedmont Tech.
“Even though I don’t have to pay tuition, I still struggle every day with education and work balance,” Lee said.
“I can’t imagine what it would be like if I still had to pay that. It’s a huge help.”
Rivers said across the state, other technical colleges also have no-cost, but not all have seen the same enrollment results. She said having conversations in the community has helped to spread the word.
From the community, Rivers said she has heard all positive things. Russell Martin, assistant vice president for marketing and public relations, said even former students have acknowledged the program and “know how transformative it can be.”
He said community partners have embraced the program by promoting the no-cost opportunity.
“I think that’s part of the success,” Martin said.
“Obviously we’re advertising it, but there are people and organizations across our seven-county region that have been sharing it as much, and maybe sometimes more, than we have. And immediately, when we first announced it in the spring, they were just on board and looking for the flyer and whatever else we could send them to get the word out.”
The extension goes through the summer 2023 semester.
“I wish I could sit here and tell you how long we will be able to do this, we are so lucky to have partners with these funds coming from the state, we have some coming from the federal government, our county funds, our promise programs are chipping in,” Rivers said.
“We also have our foundation chipping in. So all of these funds coming together are allowing us to do what we’re doing now and I want to be as truthful as I possibly can with individuals to say I don’t know how long all of this funding will be in play, so if you are interested, if you’ve been thinking about it, now is the time to come because right now I can tell you what we offer.”