One piece at a time.
That's all it takes to make a community. Volunteers gathered at Pearl Street Saturday morning to remind everyone of that during a litter pickup.
Up to 40 people, many armed with trash pickers, walked up and down the street and into vacant lots to gather trash. People from city and county departments and the school board joined the effort as well as residents from several neighborhoods.
It was a sight that cheered several people, including Betty Boles the Ward 3 city council member, and Edith Childs, the county council District 1 representative.
"It's amazing how many people come out," Boles said.
Childs called it "a great partnership between the city and the county."
The final count was 48 bags filled, according to Amber Nappier, the city's new litter prevention coordinator. That is roughly 720 pounds of trash.
Another pickup, called Trash Time with Tara and led by Tara Smith, was Saturday in Ward 5.
The next litter pickup is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the College Heights and the Booker T. Washington areas.
Clementine Griffin has lived in the Pearl Street area for 60 years and in Greenwood for all her life. She said started working with trash pickups in 2019. On Saturday, she partnered with Johanna Bishop to clean along with street and in vacant lots.
"I think everybody who lives in a neighborhood should keep it clean," she said as she picked up around a neglected cantaloupe patch.
Boles said her interest wasn't just in picking up trash, referencing shootings that had occurred in the area. Its purpose is "to let people know we are here. We're not going anywhere."
One of the volunteers with the cleanup was the mother of Cody Hawkins, who was killed in a shooting.
"It starts with us," the Rev. Kimberly Martin said. "We can't expect people to come save us when we're not willing to save ourselves."
Her comment earned an enthusiastic high-five from Boles.
"This is my neighborhood," but it's not the neighborhood she was accustomed to. Looking back at the street after the work, Martin admitted it looks a whole lot better.