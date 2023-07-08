PHOTOS: S.C. Festival of Discovery PHOTOS BY GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Jul 8, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blues music had people dancing. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now William Schultz, 10 months, enjoys some barbecue. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Diane Blue and Her All-Star Band perform on the main stage. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Neal Ciurro eats a rib. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Wes Loggins enjoys some shaved ice while listening to blues music. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now People eat while they walk. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now From left, Madelyn Barnes, James Barnes and John Andrew Barnes enjoy fresh-squeezed lemonade. Buy Now Alex and Sam Shealey brought their dog, Stono, to the festival. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Rogue Johnsen performs on the main stage as part of Blues Cruise. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now People check out some of the barbecue vendors. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Kylan Martin enjoys some Dippin' Dots. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Stephanie Shirey lounges in the pool outside her Chunky BBQ trailer. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The S.C. Festival of Discovery concluded on Saturday. Here are some sights from the event’s final day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Greenwood officials investigating Wednesday homicide Abbeville man faces murder, weapon charges Abbeville police, SLED investigating death Greenwood PD investigating shooting on Gilliam Avenue that leaves man dead Fire damages structures off Lake Greenwood Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip 5 generations times 2 Countybank hires Chris Jackson as SBA Division Manager Clemson announces 2023 Watermelon Field Day