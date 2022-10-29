PHOTOS: Emerald band sendoff Oct 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 21 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People came out Saturday morning to give a sendoff to the Emerald High marching band as it prepared to head to the state competition. PHOTOS BY GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sendoff Photo Greg K. Emerald High Deal People Competition Most read news Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Mountville woman dies in single-car crash Deputies: Mauling victim among 2 facing meth charges Fountain Inn man dies after single-car crash in Laurens County District 50 board gets candid during self-evaluation Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Southern USTA sponsors Fall Tennis Fest McCulloch honored with the Aqua Award Piedmont Tech elevates Surgical Technology program to associate degree status