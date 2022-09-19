A love of pets goes far beyond the cash register.
That’s one of the messages offered by the Humane Society of Greenwood’s fall festival, which featured vendors with all kinds of wares.
Judging from a full parking lot and cars parked on the grass and on the side of the road, Saturday’s festival was a success. Connie Mawyer, executive director of Humane Society of Greenwood, said one of the reasons it established the festival is to offer vendors another chance to sell their wares. The turnout was good for vendors and the shelter.
The animals also benefitted. The dogs get extra enrichment, she said. Shelter staff asked several vendors if they wanted an animal to hang out at their table. A few agreed.
Discounts and deals were available to visitors. Julie Lucas pledged 20% of her sales to the shelter.
She sold soap massage bars, car hangers with various messages including “Buckle Up Buttercup” and “Drive Safe B----,” and dog treats made especially for the festival. What she doesn’t sell at shows can end up at her business where she works as an aesthetician.
“It’s a fun thing; it keeps my anxiety at bay,” she said of selling at festivals. Lucas said she mostly works at festivals during the fall. A friend who works at the shelter told her about the festival and encouraged her to come.
She and her husband have two dogs they “rehomed.” She objects to the practice of “recycling,” where people give up animals they take in. “Dogs are a lifetime commitment. They should be treated like family.”
Other vendors offered deals. A T-shirt vendor said customers who brought a bag of dog food would get $5 off purchases; those who adopted a pet would get a free T-shirt.
Lori Dobbins didn’t know what to expect as she set up a table at her first festival. The table was loaded down with decorations made up of costume jewelry glued onto black velvet. Decorations depicted animals ranging from cats and butterflies to a stylized Pomeranian. Featured prominently on the table was a sign that read “A house is not a home without a Yorkshire Terrier.”
She and her husband have two Yorkshires at home, along with two other dogs and some cats.
Dobbins said she loves animals and when she saw a posting on Facebook for the festival three days before the event, she decided to contact the society.
Temptation was everywhere with vendors selling everything from crocheted wear, jewelry, T-shirts, wood products, energy drinks, barbecue, sno-cones and self-defense products designed for women.
“You know your daddy said not to bring anything home,” one woman told a girl who was enchanted with a dog.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.
