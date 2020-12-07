Pets are important members of the family for most people. Just like any family member — when an emergency hits them — owners want to get their pets the best medical attention they can.
“People care about their pets like their family members,” Dr. Adam Eichelberger, owner of Kinard Animal Hospital, said.
Greenwood County has several veterinary offices to choose from that are available to tend to canine and feline loved ones, but if something serious happens the options are limited.
For some emergency situations, area vets have procedures and some have even had extended hours. The novel coronavirus pandemic changed that.
Before the pandemic, four vet clinics rotated an on-call schedule of availability in the weekday evenings and weekend days, Eichelberger said.
“We could do some lacerations,” Eichelberger said as an example of the procedures that could be done after hours.
However, the county has no emergency animal hospital.
Eichelberger said none of Greenwood’s vet clinics have 24-hour staffs.
For life-threatening situations, Eichelberger said it is best to take the pet to an emergency clinic in Greenville, Columbia or Augusta, each about an hour away.
Even as the Greenwood County community continues to grow, the area will probably not see an emergency animal hospital anytime soon.
Eichelberger said maybe in the next 25 to 30 years an emergency animal hospital could be built; however, the area has limitations. He said it is hard to recruit veterinarians and staff to work in the area despite the growth.
New advances in technology are adding to the emergency options.
Eichelberger said beginning next month his office will be using a service called Airvet, a mobile app that allows pet owners to be connected with a licensed veterinarian 24/7.
With more than 3,000 veterinarians participating, pet owners can skip unnecessary trips to the ER by talking with vet who can assess the severity of the health issue, the app’s website said.
Fees for the service vary, although using the on-demand service for urgent matters costs $30 and the pet owner can follow up with the vet for 72 hours with no additional charges.
Eichelberger did offer some advice for those faced with an after-hours emergency pet situation. First, call your vet to see what service they offer after hours. In a life-threatening situation, try to stop any bleeding, make sure the animal’s airway is not obstructed and immediately head to an emergency facility.