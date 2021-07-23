Weeds can be the bane of home gardeners and multi-hundred-acre farmers, and herbicides of all kinds are marketed to help keep lawns healthy and unwanted plants dead.
But when used incorrectly, those chemicals can be a hazard to the environment and the user, and in some cases, they aren’t needed at all.
On Wednesday, Abbeville Clemson Extension Office agriculture and horticulture Agent Adam Gore instructed some area farmers on the finer points of using these chemicals.
“We hear all the time about how pesticides are dangerous, but we can see how these products work and how, when used appropriately, they can be safe,” he said. “If we’re using a product that’s inappropriate for the situation, all of it is leading downstream.”
Dozens of varieties of herbicides are used for different purposes. Some are sprayed into the ground and stay in the soil for weeks to prevent certain plants from growing. Others are sprayed onto plants’ leaves and work quickly to starve the plant.
In agricultural work, people have to take into consideration the soil’s ability to hold onto the chemical against runoff from rain, the organic makeup of the soil, the chemical’s half-life and the soil’s pH levels. If it’s too hot outside, the chemical might vaporize and enter the atmosphere instead of sticking on its intended target, and if it rains the herbicide could wash away and end up in waterways.
Farmers have to be trained and informed when using these chemicals on a large scale. Home gardeners, however, don’t.
“A homeowner can go into Lowe’s and buy Roundup, can buy imazaquin,” Gore said. “They don’t have the training and they can just spray willy-nilly.”
He said his goal as an agricultural agent is to help producers too, so he doesn’t want to take any tools away from them. However, when Gore’s own mother asked him for advice on what she should do about weeds in her garden, he said to avoid any herbicides and just pull them the old-fashioned way.
“Don’t overreact to a very simple problem,” he said. “A lot of times people ask for help after they’ve already caused a much bigger issue. Make sure you actually have a problem before you start trying to fix it.”
His biggest advice to anyone using herbicides is to read the label. Products often come with information on when to avoid spraying and how much of the chemical to use. Clemson’s Abbeville County Extension Office offers help too — anyone with agriculture-related questions can reach out at 864-446-2276 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, Gore said.
In caring for Greenwood’s gardens and green spaces, horticulturalist and Master Gardener Ann Barklow said she tries to avoid the use of herbicides at all.
“I think our best bet is IPM — integrated pest management,” she said.
This approach to pest control involves cultural controls, such as picking plants that provide ground cover and choke out weeds, along with mulching uncovered areas. It also includes plucking weeds out of the ground manually or sometimes using burners to torch weeds that grow up through concrete. To shoo harmful insects away, Barklow said city gardeners introduce beneficial insects to gardens.
“For years, we just reached for the chemical, and we’re really trying to avoid that,” she said. “This is a struggle for cities because they don’t have enough manpower.”
That’s why she’s invested in a stand-up weed puller, to help make weeding a less taxing exercise for volunteers. She’s also working with others to organize a weed-pulling contest at the monarch waystation and gardens outside of the Greenwood County Veterans Center. Volunteers have adopted gardens in the city, and go out twice a week to clear out any weeds they see.
“In a nutshell, we have to continuously examine our weed control practices and ask are there new things we can do to reduce herbicides and keep Greenwood looking good,” she said. “We’re trying to think outside the box.”
While insecticides can be outright deadly to the bees, butterflies and other pollinators Greenwood has worked so hard to attract, herbicides pose their own problems. Barklow said some chemicals can interfere with insects’ abilities to navigate. Volunteers might not lavish the chance to pull weeds, but they don’t want to work around these herbicides either.
“It just makes sense to reduce our use of pesticides,” she said.