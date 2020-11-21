COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in a lot of plans this year and holiday celebrations aren’t immune to the new normal we all face.
Fewer people are traveling for the holidays this year, leading them to entertain at home.
“Our holiday items have moved faster than ever,” said Caroline Davis, owner of Fig: Fine Invitations and Gifts in Uptown Greenwood.
Davis added that with more people having celebrations at home, the Christmas-themed serving items have been their hottest grab.
Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts also noticed an increase in Christmas-themed entertainment accessories.
“Entertaining accessories are very popular,” Taylor Tucker, manager of Thayer’s, said. “More people are staying at home this year.”
From tumblers with vinyl lettering to monogrammed rugs, Thayer’s is also selling a lot of personalized gifts for the holidays.
“We’ve been ordering Studio 67 rugs left and right,” Tucker said. Studio 67 has a line of personalized welcome mats that are sold at Thayer’s.
BuzzFeed’s list of hot gifts this year includes many personalized items, such as personalized throw blankets, planners, carry-on bags, even a personalized cake stencil.
Many people are giving the gift of streaming this year because people are stuck at home. Many websites cite a subscription to Disney+ as the perfect gift, particularly for families as a great gift.
So, if you can’t be there in person but still want to give a personal touch, monogrammed items add a nice touch to that perfect gift you want to give.
If you are entertaining at home, maybe you want to pick up some holiday-themed accessories to make dinner a bit more suited for the holidays.