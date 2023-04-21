A state senator says Greenwood County Council’s move to base magistrate pay on performance violates the law. The council disagrees.
At Tuesday’s Greenwood County Council meeting, as officials discussed how they would pay the salaries of the new slate of prospective magistrate appointees, Chairperson Chuck Moates offered a critique of the office Chief Magistrate Ryan Johnson led.
The magistrate’s office had a “recent history of ineffectiveness and unsatisfactory performance,” Moates said. The council was looking to tie new magistrates’ pay to certain performance metrics to ensure they improve the court’s backlog of cases.
State Sen. Billy Garrett shared in this critique, saying considering the backlog of roughly 300 jury trial cases which would take hundreds of court hours to get caught up, “the court is under-performing.”
“Hearing it last night was the first time I heard any issue that there was any inefficiency in our court or that we were under-performing in any way,” Johnson said Wednesday evening. “I’m not quite sure where that was coming from.”
Johnson, who served as a magistrate in Greenwood for more than 15 years, said he first got word of proposed staffing changes in the office in December. The 2020 census showed a reduction in Greenwood’s population total, which lowered the number of full-time magistrate positions the county will have from five to three.
Johnson, Rutledge Martin, Belinda Strong and Leisa Hotchkiss were informed they were not being reappointed. Cheryl Warren, a current magistrate, is among the candidates to fill those seats, alongside Carson Henderson as full-time magistrates and Tony Foster and Bart McGuire as part-time judges.
Johnson’s last day as a Greenwood magistrate is April 28, with new terms of office starting May 1. He’s already accepted a position in Lexington County, working for the state Department of Social Services as a managing attorney in the 11th Circuit.
“I’ve loved the position, and it was a great experience for me,” he said. “Greenwood County has been a blessing for me and my family.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.