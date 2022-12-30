Millions of gallons vanished from McCormick County’s water system after a “perfect storm” struck the area over the Christmas weekend, leaving thousands without water at times.

McCormick CPW officials monitoring their control and data system noticed water tank levels dropped dramatically on Christmas. The levels in one water tower plummeted from 29 feet to 3.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.