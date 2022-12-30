Millions of gallons vanished from McCormick County’s water system after a “perfect storm” struck the area over the Christmas weekend, leaving thousands without water at times.
McCormick CPW officials monitoring their control and data system noticed water tank levels dropped dramatically on Christmas. The levels in one water tower plummeted from 29 feet to 3.
“We had our crews out looking for leaks,” said Cheryl Daniels, CPW general manager. “The levels were very low, so we knew we had to do something.”
While they sought an explanation for the system’s sudden drainage, officials shut off two of the master meters feeding water to the county in an attempt to treat more water and refill the tanks.
Over the weekend, temperatures dropped to 12 degrees in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
“The biggest issue was the weather,” Daniels said. “People had leaks, a lot of people were either out of town or unaware they had leaks.”
CPW nearly doubled its water usage. The utility generally produces 1 million to 1.2 million gallons a day, but Daniels said they were producing about 1.9 million gallons.
As master meters were shut and water service interrupted through much of the county, 911 started getting flooded with calls. In a report to the governor’s office, Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle said emergency management prepared to open water distribution sites at the county leaders’ discretion.
It wasn’t until Tuesday that Doolittle’s report says all master meters were partially opened and the county’s water services were partially restored. The county was put under a boil water advisory, and residents were asked to conserve water. Those master meters weren’t fully opened until Wednesday, with water service fully restored.
Chaotic ChristmasAhead of the Christmas weekend, County Council member Bernard Hamby collected extra firewood and made sure he was stocked up on propane bottles for his portable heaters in case power went out.
He lost power for hours Friday evening, then again Saturday evening from damage to local infrastructure from downed trees and limbs. Come Monday afternoon, he tried to shower and discovered he had no water.
Monday was when the county sent out its first alerts about the water issues. A Red Alert notice went out informing people that CPW had cut water to portions of the county because of a leak in the system, but the alert only reached people subscribed to the alert system.
On Monday night, frustrated with a lack of communication about the problem, council member Chuck Cook drafted an emergency ordinance and shared it with the county administrator, sheriff’s office, emergency management and his fellow council members. The ordinance authorized Doolittle to set up an emergency water distribution location, notify fire chiefs how to get an emergency supply for firefighting and empower Doolittle and the sheriff’s office to take such lawful actions as necessary to protect the health and welfare of residents.
The only council member Cook heard back from was Hamby.
On Tuesday morning, the two were set on finding out what was going on. Hamby went to the county administrative building to meet with Administrator Columbus Stephens and ClearWater Solutions, a contractor hired in October to handle the county’s water system.
An official with ClearWater Solutions took questions from the Index-Journal on Thursday afternoon, but was unable to get answers by press time. CWS’ response will be included in future reporting.
When Hamby reached the administrative building, he said there was a river flowing from the door.
At some point during the holiday weekend, a pipe froze and burst, flooding the building. Voter registration staff were trying to salvage machines, old permit records were destroyed by water and staff members were dumping water from computers. Emergency management staff used air compressors to try to dry servers, Hamby said.
Stephens helped coordinate recovery efforts and tried to find new office locations for staff who wouldn’t be able to continue working in the building. As of Thursday, Servpro trucks and staff were still there, clearing out damaged materials. Sheriff Clarke Stearns said in some areas he could poke a finger through halfway up the drywall.
Officials are looking for answers and trying to make sure CPW isn’t still losing millions of gallons of water.
In the coming days, Hamby said he wants to see a comprehensive critique of the problem and how it was handled, along with measures the county can take to prevent the same problem happening again in future freezing weather. A “perfect storm” caused this, he said — the sudden drop in temperatures happened at a time when most employees were home with their families. Cook said this ordeal highlighted major, systemic problems that need identifying and resolving.
Daniels praised her CPW crews and the long hours they worked.
“Our crews worked extremely hard and diligently trying to solve and deal with this issue over the holiday weekend,” she said.